It’s no secret that Glasgow Rangers are keen on a move to sign goalkeeper Jack Butland this summer, with Michael Beale looking at bolstering his options between the posts ahead of next season.

However, according to The Scottish Sun, Manchester United are looking to double his salary in a bid to keep the Englishman with the club for 2023/24, which could scupper any potential move to Rangers.

Butland hasn’t played a minute for the Red Devils since joining from Crystal Palace on a six-month loan deal, yet Erik ten Hag looks like he wants to retain his services, meaning Beale may have to move onto other targets.

According to the Daily Mail, the 42-year-old has shown an interest in Fortuna Sittard goalkeeper Ivor Pandur, with the report claiming that the Light Blues have sent scouts to watch the Croatian gem in action against PSV Eindhoven last weekend.

He is on loan at the Eredivisie club from Hellas Verona, though he will make the switch permanent this summer after they tied him down until 2027.

Who is Ivor Pandur?

With Allan McGregor looking increasingly likely to hang up his gloves at the end of the season and Jon McLaughlin’s future uncertain, it could leave Robby McCrorie as the only senior ‘keeper in the squad come the summer, and Beale will be looking to provide plenty of competition for the Scot.

Pandur has displayed some impressive form in the Dutch top flight this term, earning a 7.01/10 Sofascore rating for his performances, making the team of the week twice.

The 23-year-old has saved 67% of the shots he has faced this term, which works out as 3.7 saves per game while also achieving a 100% runout success - proving to not only be an excellent shot-stopper, but also effective at coming off his line to prevent goalscoring opportunities.

He also ranks seventh out of all the ‘keepers in the Eredivisie for saves made this season, showing how often he is called into action, and if he makes the move to Rangers, it could be argued that the improved quality of defence compared to his current side will mean he shouldn’t have to make this number of saves.

His ability to save shots from close range has also been on show, with Pandur ranking fifth in the league with 72 saves inside the box - another impressive number. Therefore, if Beale manages to secure a deal, they could land a top ‘keeper.

Fortuna technical manager Sjoerd Ars has lavished praise on him, labelling the player as a “top professional”, and although playing for Rangers would be a major step up, there is surely no doubt that he could handle himself well in Scotland.