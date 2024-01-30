Rangers fans have received some intriguing news on their hunt for a new striker before the January transfer deadline, courtesy of insider The 4th Official.

The Gers could still have a busy few days when it comes to transfers, with numerous players linked with sealing moves to Ibrox, and other current heroes backed to move on. Left-back has arguably emerged as the main area that Rangers are looking for reinforcements in, especially if Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic leave Ibrox in the near future. Flumimense defender Jefte is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to the Scottish Premiership giants, with his arrival set to be sealed sooner rather than later.

Away from the left-back situation, attacking players also continue to be linked with Rangers, with Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland a primary target for a while now, as he keeps shining for his current club. Oscar Cortes is another player who could be set to be confirmed as a Gers player in the coming days, as he edges closer to arriving on loan from Lens.

Rangers striker hunt continues

Replying to a Gers fan asking if they would sign a striker this month, insider The 4th Official claimed that Rangers are indeed working on a new forward signing before the end of the January transfer window: "They are definitely trying their best, I know that."

That's after an initial post that read: "Rangers South American contingent will include Oscar Cortes with an agreement in place. The final piece of the jigsaw is a striker."

Signing a new striker in January could ultimately be the difference-maker in the Scottish Premiership title race, with Celtic arguably possessing more firepower than Rangers currently. That is highlighted by the fact that they have scored 54 goals compared to their rivals' tally of 45 in the league so far this season, admittedly having played one game more.

Shankland stands out as the most exciting option for the Gers, with the Scot someone who could come straight in as Philippe Clement's leading striker, making an instant impression after already scoring 14 times in the competition this season. Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is clearly a fan, recently saying of him:

"I spoke to him and his agent recently and he is going to have plenty of options come January, I have no doubt about that. He seems to have become a more complete player and is not just a finisher. It is good to see him doing well as it is with any of your younger ones who don’t quite breakthrough. He is a good example for what can be done."

Related Rangers could sign dream Shankland alternative before the deadline Rangers must sign a new striker before the January transfer window closes

If Rangers can't get Shankland, assuming Hearts hold firm, they must look elsewhere for a target between now and the end of deadline day, as they look to give themselves the best chance of going all the way this season.