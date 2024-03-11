A key update has emerged regarding the future of a "magnificent" Rangers player, with Philippe Clement's stance on the matter made clear.

Rangers contract news

The Gers have a number of players who are out of contract at Ibrox at the end of the season, meaning much focus will be on either tying them down to an extension or moving them on.

Midfielder John Lundstram is one such player whose deal is on the verge of expiring, but a recent report has suggested that the 30-year-old is "very keen" on extending his stay at Rangers. An agreement could even be reached in the "coming weeks", according to the update.

Kemar Roofe is also in the same situation as Lundstram, but the difference is that the Gers are reportedly happy to see him move in and leave for free this summer, replacing him with an upgrade. An "A-List" attacker is being looked at as a replacement, ahead of what will be an important summer transfer window.

Aside from those players out of contract soon, there are also several loanees whose temporary moves could become permanent, having caught the eye in the short spell at Ibrox to date.

Abdallah Sima has scored 10 goals in just 15 starts in the Scottish Premiership this season, and Brighton are willing to sell him for between £10-15m in the summer, allowing the Gers to potentially break their record transfer fee of £12m paid for Tore Andre Flo at the beginning of the century.

Fellow loanee Fabio Silva is another option to sign permanently at the end of the campaign, having done well since arriving from Wolves, but whether both he and Sima come in remains to be seen.

Twist over "magnificent" Rangers ace's future

According to a new update from Football Insider, Lundstram's talks with Rangers over a new deal have now "stalled", in what represents a fresh twist. Clement is "personally pushing" for the deal to go through, clearly rating the Englishman as a player, seeing him as an "integral part of the first-team squad".

The report goes on to add that Lundstram "now wants to weigh up his options before committing to a new contract with the Liverpool-born star expecting to have multiple offers in the summer".

Rangers are in a tricky position with the former Sheffield United ace this summer, considering he is now 30 years of age and will demand high wages in a new deal. That could be a risk, due to him potentially drifting past his peak in the near future.

Rangers players out of contract in 2024 Permanent or loan? John Lundstram Permanent Borna Barisic Permanent Ryan Jack Permanent Kemar Roofe Permanent Leon Balogun Permanent John McLaughlin Permanent Fabio Silva Loan Abdallah Sima Loan Oscar Cortes Loan (option to buy)

On the flip side, Lundstram is valued by Clement and does still arguably have a lot to offer, having been hailed as "magnificent" by Andy Walker. He has a wealth of experience at a high level, including making 62 appearances in the Premier League, could remain at his best for the foreseeable future.

Ultimately, the decision lies with Rangers' owners, but if Clement wants an extension to happen, the manager has to be trusted in his decision considering what he has shown so far in Glasgow.