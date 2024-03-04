A "magnificent" Rangers player is believed to be "very keen" on the idea of signing a contract extension at Ibrox, according to a new update regarding his future, with a deal potentially even wrapped up this month.

Rangers contract news

The Gers have got themselves into a great position in the Scottish Premiership, topping the table by two points as we head into the business end of the campaign, despite Saturday's hugely disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Motherwell.

Once the season reaches its conclusion, Rangers are going to have some big decisions to make regarding a number of players who are out of contract at the club in the summer, in terms of losing them on free transfers or offering them extensions.

Midfielder John Lundstram is one of those, with the Englishman recently turning 30 years of age, and the same applies to Borna Barisic, with the left-back staying put beyond the January transfer window, despite numerous links suggesting he could move on.

Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe are two other established names whose time at Ibrox could reach its conclusion in the next few months, while 35-year-old Leon Balogun could well see his time with Rangers come to an end, given his age.

"Magnificent" Ranger hero wants new deal

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, John Lundstram is "very keen" on signing a new Rangers deal in the "coming weeks", suggesting it could even be finalised and announced at some point this month.

The Gers are confident that an agreement can be reached in order to keep the midfielder at the club, having arrived from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021, making 141 appearances to date.

Retaining Lundstram's services has to be seen as a priority for Rangers this summer, even though he may recently have turned 30, as mentioned. He still has to much to offer, having started 26 of his side's Scottish Premiership matches this season, chipping in with three assists.

John Lundstram's Scottish Premiership stats this season Total Appearances 27 Starts 26 Goals 0 Assists 3 Tackles per game 1.6 Key passes per game 1.4 Pass completion rate 88.6%

The midfielder's box-to-box energy can continue to be an invaluable asset for Philippe Clement's side moving forward - Andy Walker has hailed him as "magnificent" in the past - and there is no reason why he shouldn't be in and around his best for the next three or four years.

While new signings are vital in the summer window, retaining the services of some of Rangers' most reliable and established stars is just as important, keeping a stability at the club in the process.

Related Rangers already lining up summer move for their next Todd Cantwell The Light Blues are keeping tabs on the out-of-contract Championship star ahead of next season.

Whether they extend the stays of the likes of Barisic, Jack and Roofe remains to be seen, but the fact that Lundstram is so happy to stay put and continue contributing means that his extension should be seen as a priority to get sorted as soon as possible.