A Rangers player who has "everything" has reportedly reached an agreement with another club ahead of an Ibrox exit, according to a new update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Rangers transfer news

The January transfer window may be closed for another year, but that doesn't mean that the Gers aren't still focusing on potential incoming and outgoing business moving forward.

One player who has been linked with a switch to Ibrox is Dwight Gayle, with the striker now a free agent after leaving Championship side Stoke City on deadline day. It means he is available to join a new club in between transfer windows, due to not being contracted at a club.

Meanwhile, another report has claimed that Rangers could sign both Lawrence Shankland and Abdallah Sima on permanent deals at the end of the season, assuming Philippe Clement's side have qualified for the Champions League.

On the flip side, it looks as though one current Gers player is on his way out of the club, following a significant update from a renowned source.

Jose Cifuentes set to leave Rangers

According to Romano on X, Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes has reached an agreement with Cruzeiro over a loan move to the club, bringing an end to his spell at Ibrox for the time being.

This feels like a good move for all parties, allowing Cifuentes the regular football that he no doubt craves, having had to accept being on the periphery of things this season.

The 24-year-old has only started six Scottish Premiership matches after arriving in the summer, coming on as a substitute on another three occasions, and he could grow as a player on loan, rather than seeing his progress stunted. He is someone with so much potential, with former Los Angeles FC general John Thorrington once waxing lyrical over him, saying:

"What I'll speak to about Cifu is I think if he's not the most talented midfielder in the league, he's up there. I think he has absolutely everything he needs to succeed. I'm not surprised to receive and hear of interest from high-level clubs in Europe,' Thorrington added. 'We, as I say, evaluate these opportunities on a case-by-case basis and we will cross that bridge when the appropriate opportunity comes."

The hope could be for Cifuentes to enjoy a successful stint in Brazil with Cruzeiro in the coming months, before returning to Rangers an even better player than before, possibly playing a big role in the team next season.

At 24 years of age, there could still be so much more to come from the 19-cap Ecuador international, and it will be interesting to see how he develops away on loan, assuming the move goes through.