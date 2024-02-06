One Rangers player is set to leave Ibrox this week after an agreement was reached outside of the UK transfer window, according to new reports.

Rangers’ January window

The Gers and Philippe Clement were active in the winter window, with three new players arriving on loan for the remainder of the season. Fabio Silva, Mohamed Diomande and Oscar Cortes all moved to Glasgow from Wolves, Nordsjaelland and Lens respectively.

Meanwhile, there were some departures with Sam Lammers joining FC Utrecht on loan and Adam Devine heading to Motherwell for the second half of the season. Ibrox icon Barry Ferguson is happy with the club’s January business, though, saying:

“I’m quietly pleased with what I’ve been seeing and with the progress that’s clearly being made under Clement. He started early by bringing in Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves before January had even begun and by adding Mohamed Diomande and Oscar Cortes over the past few days, he’s added to the options available.

"The signing of Diomande looks particularly shrewd and not just because of the way the numbers were structured. They’ve landed an exciting talent on loan without having to stump up a significant fee until the summer.

"That’s smart financially but it also means the player will have an extra six months to bed into the squad and to familiarise himself with the club and with Scottish football. I suspect it might be next season until we see the best of him – and it might be a similar case with Cortes because the young man hasn’t played a lot of football so far this season in France.

"But Clement will gently bleed both of them into his team over the coming weeks and that will come as a huge boost – and maybe even a bit of a challenge – to the guys who have been there for some time. I know how I felt during my own playing days, when I was still a youngster trying to hold on to my place in the starting 11."

There is still time for exits with windows still open around the world, and it looks as if a move away is on the cards for one particular player.

There has been plenty of speculation in recent days regarding Jose Cifuentes, despite the midfielder only arriving in Scotland last summer. He reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Cruzeiro on the weekend, and it appears as if a move is progressing.

According to a new update from Brazil, Cruzeiro and Rangers have an ‘agreement well underway’ for the loan Cifuentes for one season. The report adds that Cifuentes, previously hailed as “terrific” by Tim Vickery, will leave Scotland on Friday and will head to his native Ecuador, where he will stay for around six days before hopefully moving on to Brazil to undergo a medical and sign a Cruzeiro contract.

Cifuentes has made 20 appearances for Rangers this season, 14 of which have come as a starter. However, he has been Rangers’ worst-rated player to have started six or more games, as per WhoScored, so a temporary move away could be best for all involved.