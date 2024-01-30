Highlights Rangers look set to complete the signings of Jefte and Oscar Cortes.

New signings would benefit Rangers in their title push, with the squad in need of reinforcments at left-back and more goals up front.

Outgoings are also expected, including the likes of Jose Cifuentes and Ridvan Yilmaz.

Rangers are closing in on the signings of Jefte and Oscar Cortes, and an update from journalist Derek Clark has now revealed what's next after the pair arrive in Glasgow.

Rangers transfer news

Things appear to be going well for Philippe Clement and his side at the moment, with Saturday's 1-0 win away to St Mirren ensuring they keep the pressure on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race. They are only five points behind their rivals with a game in hand, suggesting that things could go to the wire this season.

New signings in the coming days could only benefit Rangers in their title surge, and a host of different players have been linked with moves to Ibrox before the month reaches its conclusion.

One individual who is reportedly a big target is Fluminense left-back Jefte, with an agreement believed to be in place to seal the signing soon. The Brazilian is considered an upgrade on Borna Barisic, and left-backs could be needed if he and/or Ridvan Yilmaz move on to pastures new this month.

Meanwhile, Lens attacker Cortes looks set to arrive on loan for the remainder of the season, with an option to make his move a permanent one in his contract. A report from The Daily Record claims that Clement "is on the brink of landing his third January signing", adding that he is "already said to be en route to Glasgow so he can formalise the relationship".

Another player who has been backed to join Rangers numerous times in recent months is Hearts attacker Lawrence Shankland, who has been one of the Scottish Premiership's best players this season, topping the scoring charts with 14 goals to date in the competition.

Rangers to make another signing

Taking to X, Clark claimed that Rangers expect to make another signing before deadline day ends on Thursday night, after bringing in Jefte and Cortes.

"Told Rangers hopeful of bringing in one more after Jefte and Cortes. Expect departures although hearing Cifuentes not too keen on move to Turkey."

It is encouraging to see Rangers looking to make so many signings at this stage of the transfer window, suggesting Clement is not content to wait around and build for the future, instead believing the title charge is well and truly on this time around.

Rangers' 5 most expensive signings Price Tore Andre Flo £15.3m Michael Ball £8.3m Mikel Arteta £6.7m Arthur Numan £6.5m Giovanni van Bronckhorst £6.3m

It looks as though outgoings are also hugely likely, especially Jose Cifuentes, even though the above report suggests that a move to Turkey may not be at the top of his agenda. Whether either or both of Barsic and Yilmaz move on as well remains to be seen, but if that does happen, a second left-back may even need to be looked at on top of Jefte.

It does feel as though things could move quickly when it comes to both incoming and outgoing business this month, especially given how late it is in the window, and it is a period that will end up looking key come the end of the season.