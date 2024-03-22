A "huge" Rangers player is the subject of "real interest" from another club ahead of the summer, according to an update from journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Gers are still in a great position to win the Scottish Premiership title this season, sitting one point behind rivals Celtic but with a game in hand. Whatever happens in the fight for glory, however, there are expected to be plenty of changes on show at Ibrox this summer, in terms of personnel within the squad.

It could be that a host of experienced Rangers players move on, allowing Philippe Clement to bring a freshness to his squad, not to mention getting some well-paid individuals off the club's wage bill.

One such figure is Borna Barisic, with the left-back looking increasingly likely to join Turkish side Trabzonspor at the end of the season, bringing an end to his six-year-spell at Ibrox in the process.

Meanwhile, captain James Tavernier's Ibrox future has also been thrown into doubt, with Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq side keen on bringing him to the Saudi Pro League at the end of the current campaign.

Rangers are also thought to be willing to sell goalkeeper Jack Butland in the coming months, but only for a huge £15m move, as numerous high-profile figures potentially head elsewhere.

Rangers in real danger of losing "huge" player

Speaking to Rangers News [via Ibrox News], Bailey admitted that Rangers could find it difficult to keep hold of Tavernier this summer, following "real interest" from Saudi Arabia.

"The squad will be going through something of a mini-revolution. We could see some of the older names disappear. James Tavernier is a real target for the Saudi Pro League. He’s huge for the club, and he’s not desperate to move by any means, but if Rangers get a good offer they will have to consider it. They are 100% looking at the Rangers captain."

Tavernier has unquestionably been one of Rangers' standout players for a number of years now, bringing so much quality from right-back. The 32-year-old has a quite remarkable record from his position, scoring 122 goals and registering 127 assists in 449 appearances for the Gers.

Granted, he has been his side's designated penalty-taker during that time, but that still shouldn't take much away from what an astonishing tally he has picked up from a predominantly defensive role.

Rangers' top goalscorers this season Total James Tavernier 17 Cyriel Dessers 14 Abdallah Sima 14 Danilo 6 Todd Cantwell 6

This highlights how huge a loss Tavernier would be for Rangers, but it is possible to see him being keen to move to Saudi Arabia, earning a big payday at a time when his career isn't too far from coming to an end.

Related Rangers could have replaced Dessers with a striker who left in 2023 The former Light Blues academy star decided to leave Ibrox ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The hope is that the Englishman remains a Gers player until he hangs up his boots, however, given the vast influence he has enjoyed both on and off the pitch.