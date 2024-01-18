Rangers, after the loan exit of Sam Lammers and injuries to both Danilo and Kemar Roofe, are reportedly looking to add to their attacking options in Philippe Clement's first transfer window at the club. Reports suggest that they are even going head to head with Old Firm rivals Celtic in pursuit of a new forward.

Rangers transfer news

Despite already signing Fabio Silva on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers this month, Rangers still want to boost Clement's frontline with further fresh faces. The Gers have been linked with moves for Michy Batshuayi and Lawrence Shankland, who could both have plenty to offer at Ibrox. Batshuayi, a former Chelsea striker and Premier League winner would bring a wealth of experience to help the younger Silva. Shankland's Scottish Premiership goals this season, meanwhile, 13 in 21 games to be exact, would undoubtedly add extra firepower to Clement's side.

As per reports though, it may not be either of those options that the Gers choose to turn to in the near future. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Rangers are in the race to sign Tommy Conway from Bristol City, but face competition from Celtic, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The in-demand 21-year-old caught the attention of many in his last outing for Bristol, in which he netted the winning goal in an FA Cup upset victory over West Ham United.

With 18 months left on his current deal at Ashton Gate, Conway may have a decision to make sooner rather than later. Those at Ibrox will hope that his Scottish routes play a part in his choice, allowing Rangers to land a deal for the young forward at some stage. With a number of clubs interested, Conway is certainly one to watch both this month and during the summer transfer window.

"Excellent" Conway could be just what Rangers need

The last thing that Rangers will want is a short-term solution leading the line for Clement. Instead, they could do with a player of Conway's potential and current ability to slot straight into first-team football. In Conway, the Gers would have a player ready to perform at the level asked but someone who is far from the finished article and could yet reach the very top, creating an ideal situation. It's no surprise that the Bristol City man has attracted plenty of interest, either.

Conway's stats paint the picture of a player breaking through, having scored eight goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this season. Former manager Nigel Pearson knew all about the Scot's ability too, praising the forward after handing him his senior debut in 2021.

Pearson said via The Bristol Post: "Today Tommy Conway started, and I thought he was excellent. He was really good. Alex Scott going on, most people at the club hadn’t heard of these players before, the coaching staff didn’t know who they were."

Added firepower seems to be the desire at Ibrox and now another option has reportedly been added to the list of potential fresh faces to lead the line. Eight points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic with two games in hand, any arrival could prove to be a difference-maker for Clement.