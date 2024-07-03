Despite Rangers looking on the verge of announcing a number of new signings in the transfer market, it now appears that one deal has fallen at the final hurdle.

Rangers working fast in summer window

With Philippe Clement desperate to close the gap with Celtic next season, the Scottish Premiership runners-up are preparing deals for a number of new players.

A recent name linked with a move to Ibrox is free agent Ryan Sessegnon. The former Spurs and Fulham man has struggled with injury issues, however a move north of the border could be what he needs to get his career back on track. Despite the interest from Rangers, it appears that there will be stiff competition from other clubs for the attacking fullback's services.

Whilst a deal for Sessegnon is still in its infancy, there are a number of Rangers signings moving closer to completion. Hamza Igamane is on the brink of a move to Ibrox with just the final details needing to be ironed out before the midfielder makes a £1.7million switch from Moroccan outfit FAR Rabat.

Reports out of Romania have also stated that Rangers' deal for Rapid Bucharest striker Albion Rrahmani is 90 per cent done although the final stages of this transfer are taking longer than expected, leading some to worry that the deal is not as close as first thought.

It is a similar story with the links between Rangers and Norwich's Kenny McLean. The story of McLean's move to Ibrox first broke last month but details of further talks have been scarce in the weeks that have followed.

With a number of Rangers' transfers hanging in the balance, the Ibrox outfit look to have seen one of these deals fall through at the eleventh hour.

Deal off as Rangers can't agree personal terms

Rangers news outlet Rangers Review have claimed that the Ibrox outfit have pulled the plug on a deal to sign Kenny McLean. Their show states that the "deal is off" after the two parties could not agree on personal terms for the midfielder.

It appears that the length of McLean's contract lied at the heart of this disagreement with the Scotland international wanting a longer contract than Rangers were willing to offer, although that is not confirmed.

At 32 years of age, it makes sense for Rangers to not spend big on a long-term deal for the midfielder, who can also play in defence, no matter how useful he would be to Clement's side in the immediate future.

The collapse of this deal will be a difficult one for not just the Rangers fans excited to watch him play but McLean himself. The boyhood Rangers fan previously said that it "would be pretty special" to play at Ibrox one day.

Whilst McLean's move appears dead for now, the clear appetite for the transfer from both sides means that you cannot rule out the 32-year-old pulling on the famous blue shirt at some point in his career.