Glasgow Rangers are close to signing Jack Butland, with the goalkeeper agreeing on personal terms at Ibrox, The Daily Mail report.

What’s the latest Jack Butland transfer news?

The Gers have endured a real rollercoaster of emotions when it comes to a move for Butland, with rumours of a move first emerging last month. The club were thought to be on the verge of signing the 30-year-old as their first summer addition on a free transfer, however, it appeared as if a transfer twist was in the pipeline in recent days.

Reports suggested that Manchester United, where Butland is currently on loan until the end of the season, were willing to blow Rangers out the water by doubling his salary ahead of a permanent move.

It was described as a potential "huge blow", as Michael Beale "believed he was close" to signing his "main target", hailed as "brilliant" by members of the media. However, it now looks as if a transfer is back on track, with another update coming to light.

According to The Daily Mail, the Nike-sponsored goalkeeper has shown a willingness to fit into the Ibrox wage structure and ‘has agreed a compromise on his personal terms’. A move is once again thought to be close, with the player eager to feature regularly at first team level.

Who else could Rangers sign this summer?

It appears as if Butland could be one of a number of English-based players through the door in Glasgow this summer. Deals have reportedly been agreed for Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling and Norwich City’s Kieran Dowell, with both players also set to become free agents over the coming weeks.

However, they may not be the last, with up to 10 new additions possibly on the cards. Rangers also seem willing to splash the cash if needed when it comes to new signings, with a move to sign Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes appearing to be close. Arsenal defender Auston Trusty is another player the club could end up spending money on, with a move thought to be doable.

A number of Rangers players are out of contract at the end of the month, so it looks set to be an extremely busy summer ahead of Beale’s first season in charge.