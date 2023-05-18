Glasgow Rangers are reportedly close to signing Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes from Los Angeles FC.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news?

Michael Beale isn’t wasting any time when it comes to bolstering his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at Ibrox.

A number of soon-to-be free agents look set to move north over the coming months. Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling and Norwich City’s Kieran Dowell appear to be closing in on deals with the Scottish giants, whereas Jack Butland is also another target.

A transfer update has now emerged on Butland, along with Cifuentes, with those in Glasgow seemingly looking to get the majority of their business finalised early, with up to 10 new additions on the cards.

According to The Scottish Sun, Beale has targeted a move for Cifuentes as part of his summer Ibrox rebuild. They state that the club are closing in on a deal, with Rangers chiefs holding talks with the player’s representatives in the past week. Discussions are reaching an advanced stage, however, Manchester United are looking to pip Rangers to Butland and are willing to double his salary.

Who is Jose Cifuentes?

Cifuentes has been with LAFC since 2020 and is primarily a central midfielder but can also play in defensive and attacking midfield roles when required.

The 24-year-old, sponsored by Nike, is out of contract at the end of the year and has made more than 100 appearances for his current employers, contributing to 32 goals.

He could well be a shrewd signing at Ibrox, with South American football expert Tim Vickery believing that Cifuentes is ready for the step up to European football, with the reporter once labelling him as "terrific".

"He was the beating heart of that [Ecuador U20] side and I think he's a terrific midfielder. He's strong, he's got quality, he's got a good engine - he's one of the best all-round midfielders, potentially, that I've seen come out of South America in a while.

Cifuentes has also seen his Transfermarkt valuation rocket from €3m to a career-high €12m over the last two years, with the Ecuador international winning 12 caps for his country, impressing at the World Cup.

Therefore, with Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Steven Davis all out of contract in a matter of weeks, Cifuentes could prove to be a solid signing, offering plenty of versatility in midfield, and by the looks of it, a transfer is gathering pace.