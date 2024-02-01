An exciting Rangers transfer claim has emerged very late in the January transfer window, courtesy of Gers insider The Fourth Official.

Philippe Clement will be keen to complete some last-gasp dealings on Thursday, in order to give his team a great chance of pipping Celtic to Scottish Premiership glory this season. A number of players have been backed to move to Ibrox this month, but as things stand, not a huge amount of business has been done, with Fabio Silva the most high-profile arrival on loan from Wolves.

Left-back has looked like an area of genuine focus for Rangers, due to Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic potentially leaving in the near future, and Fluminense defender Jefte has been one of the standout targets in that position. A deal is now thought to be off, however, acting as a real blow for the Gers.

Oscar Cortes is another player who has been strongly looked at, with a move seemingly close to being completed for days now, while Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has been a name constantly linked with a move to Rangers as they hunt for a new goalscorer.

However, the Hearts front man now appears very likely to stay put at Tynecastle despite interest from both Glasgow clubs, with the latest contract update on Shankland revealing his current employers have set a time limit on their last offer. With the clock ticking on the new deal, which has 18 months remaining, there is apparently very little movement in the way of a dramatic deadline day exit.

Insider makes Rangers striker claim

It looks as though the pursuit of Shankland or someone of similar ilk isn't over just yet, however, because in quotes provided by Rangers News, insider The Fourth Official have claimed that Rangers are still looking to sign a new striker, hard at work behind the scenes "despite the pessimism" and contract claims out of Hearts.

"Rangers are looking for a striker and despite the pessimism, I think there is a real chance that one is landed before the transfer window ends."

This is encouraging to hear, even though time clearly isn't remotely on Rangers' side, and if they manage to seal the addition of a striker on Thursday, it could be the difference between them winning the title or not this season.

Shankland is arguably the name who stands out most as the perfect addition for the Scottish giants, considering he is 28 years of age, seemingly at the peak of his powers and top of the SPL goalscoring charts this season with 14 strikes to date. Not only that, but Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has lauded both his quality and character, having struggled to make an impact during his Pittodrie days:

"He has been brilliant. Sometimes you need to make those steps back to go forward. I know Lawrence and his family really well. We still keep in touch.

"By his own admission he fell short here. He had a lot of growing up to do and had a lot of self-reflection but he has worked extremely hard. Even when he played in the development team, he always scored goals. He has always been a good goalscorer but he has got himself fitter and sharper."

It would be hugely disappointing to see Rangers fail to add further to their attack though, so if Hearts are well and truly standing firm, Ibrox chiefs need to move on, and quickly.