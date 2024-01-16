Rangers could lose a "special" player during the January transfer window, with a new transfer report claiming a big English club are eyeing a move for him.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers could delve into the transfer market this month, as Philippe Clement looks to further perfect his squad between now and the end of the season.

A host of different left-backs have been linked with moves to Ibrox, ahead of the possible exit of Ridvan Yilmaz, with Liverpool youngster Owen Beck and Benfica ace David Jurasek among those in the mix to come in.

That isn't the only position that is being focused on, however, with West Ham right-back Ben Johnson someone who Rangers are fighting other clubs for, as he looks increasingly likely to leave the London Stadium before the month comes to an end.

Leeds want Rangers ace Borna Barisic

According to a new update from Football Scotland's reliable reporter Mark Hendry, Leeds United are among the clubs interested in signing Rangers left-back Borna Barisic, however, a new contract at Ibrox is also not ruled out. Yilmaz's exit is also possible, ahead of a potential switch to Galatasaray.

"Borna Barisic has suitors this month in Leeds United and around Europe in France, Spain and Germany but Gers want him to sign a new contract and have put the question forward for the left-back to consider. Meanwhile another left-back, Ridvan Yilmaz, is still having his future discussed with Hellas Verona wanting the player. Galatasaray reportedly had a bid rejected as Gers look to move him on."

Barisic has been a brilliant player for Rangers over a significant period of time, racking up a total of 224 appearances for the Scottish Premiership giants, so losing him midway through the season could be a blow, given his experience of title races in the past.

The 31-year-old is also someone who was lauded by Steven Gerrard during his time as Gers manager, with the Liverpool legend hailing a brilliant goal he scored back in 2019:

"It’s a moment of magic. I always felt that it would take a moment of brilliance from one of the front men or wide men, or a really well-executed free-kick. Thankfully Borna stepped up and he deserves all the credit that he gets. I’ve seen him do that many times on the training pitch but it’s alright doing that when nobody’s there. You’ve got to do it in big moments so fair play to him."

This season, Barisic has started nine league games, invariably sharing playing time with Yilmaz, also winning an average of 1.8 aerial duels per game, and it would be better to keep hold of him for the time being, especially if his fellow left-back moves on.

At 31, his best days could be behind him, or may well be in the relatively near future, but he should be seen as a player who can contribute positively between now and May, potentially leaving at the end of the season instead.