Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson believes a "deal could be struck" for the Gers involving a "super talented" player this summer.

Rangers transfer news

The Scottish Premiership giants have been linked with a number of new signings of late, as Philippe Clement prepares for his first summer transfer window in charge at Ibrox.

FC Twente left-back Gijs Smal is one individual who is seen as a possible addition at Rangers in the next few months, with Borna Barisic's likely exit meaning a new face will be needed in that position. He would arrive on a free transfer of his own, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Another left-back has also been mentioned in Fluminense ace Jefte, who didn't join back in January but could move to Ibrox in the summer, with a verbal agreement reportedly in place to snap him up.

Nailing down at least one of Abdallah Sima and Fabio Silva on permanent deals will also be high up on the Gers' agenda, with the loan pair potentially allowed to leave Brighton and Wolves respectively when the campaign ends.

Rangers backed to sign "super talented" ace

Speaking to Ibrox News, Ferguson claimed that Rangers could make a move for Lennon Miller in the summer, with the 17-year-old a highly-rated prospect at Motherwell, drawing links with Celtic and the Gers.

"Again, like Lennon Miller, [Barron’s] a good player without a shadow of a doubt. Trying to compare the two of them I just think Lennon is a better rounded player, I think Connor just lacks a little bit defensively. But that’s why you play in a team because your teammates can cover for you in certain departments.

"Listen, they’re two good young boys without a shadow of a doubt. If I had the choice of the two of them I’d be going for Lennon Miller every day of the week. I just think there’s a lot to like about him. You’ve got more of a chance with Lennon. With Motherwell a deal could be struck which would be good for Motherwell and good for Rangers. I’d be inclined to go more down that route."

Rangers' youngest debutants in history Age Derek Ferguson 16 years, 1 month and 14 days Bailey Rice 16 years, 4 months and 14 days Tom Walsh 16 years, 4 months and 27 days Paul Nsio 16 years, 5 months and 15 days Zak Lovelace 16 years, 7 months and 7 days Alfie Conn 16 years, 7 months and 8 days Archie Stevens 16 years, 7 months and 19 days John Fleck 16 years, 8 months and 28 days Via Transfermarkt

Miller is a player with such a high ceiling - despite still being so young, the midfielder already has 20 appearances to his name in the Scottish Premiership, while former Motherwell manager Steven Hammell has lauded him in the recent past, saying "he’s a good footballer, he’s super talented and he works very hard".

Building for the future is so important at Rangers, rather than simply signing players for the present, and Miller is an individual who could grow into a genuine star at Ibrox, should he reach his vast potential.