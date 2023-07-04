Rangers are still interested in bringing Feyenoord forward Danilo to Ibrox, despite seeing a bid for the striker rejected last week, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Manager Michael Beale is keen to add to his attack this summer after a number of key departures, with the Brazilian forward rumoured to join Cremonese forward Cyriel Dessers in Glasgow.

What is the latest news regarding Danilo to Rangers?

According to the Daily Record, the Brazilian has told his club that he wants to seal a move to the Gers this window.

The Scottish side had their opening bid of £3.5m rejected as the Eredivisie champions value the 24-year-old closer to £5m.

Beale's side are hoping to make the Brazilian forward their second striker signing of the window, with the club looking set to complete the signing of Nigerian forward Dessers according to Fabrizio Romano.

Any forwards that come into the club have the big task of replacing the departing duo of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, who had been part of the squad that won the Gers 55th league title under former manager Steven Gerrard in the 2020/2021 season.

Transfer insider Jones has doubts regarding how real the Scottish side's interest in the forward is.

What has Dean Jones said about Danilo to Rangers?

When asked about the potential Danilo move to Ibrox, Jones said to GIVEMESPORT: "I tried to look into this one a bit more, but I can't see how much is actually in this right now.

I don't know if they've just got him on a watch list or something. I didn't get the feeling that it was particularly likely to happen, but totally understand why they'd be looking."

What else is on Beale's Rangers transfer agenda?

As stated previously, the club are closing in on the signing of Nigerian forward Dessers from Cremonese, who scored 10 goals and assisted three in 32 games last campaign.

The forward has European pedigree, with him being the Europa conference league top scorer in the 2021/22 campaign with 10 goals in 13 games for Feyenoord. There will be concerns about his mindset and loyalty as he has played for a different club in each of the last four seasons.

Rangers have also confirmed the loan signing of Abdallah Sima on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. The Senegal forward is yet to make an appearance for the Premier League club, instead having had a number of loan spells. His most recent loan spell was with French side Angers, where he scored five goals across 34 appearances.

The club also has a fantastic option already available in Antonio Colak, who scored 18 goals in 39 games for the side last season.

If Rangers don't pick up Danilo, they still have a number of solid options within his position.