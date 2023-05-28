After six years and 124 goals, Glasgow Rangers will be saying goodbye to Alfredo Morelos at the end of the season, with the Ibrox side deciding against offering him a new contract.

Michael Beale will now be tasked with finding a heir for the departing Colombian this summer, with goals required next term in order to compete both domestically and in the Champions League.

The Light Blues have recently been linked with a move for striker Matija Frigan according to Football Insider, with its report also stating that he is on a shortlist of potential targets that the club want in order to alleviate the blow of losing Morelos ahead of next term.

The Gers could face competition from MLS side New York City FC and Dinamo Zagreb, although Beale will be looking to beat both teams to the youngster.

Could Rangers sign Matija Frigan?

The HNK Rijeka striker has a contract until 2025 and this means the Glasgow side will likely have to splash the cash to sign him - something which Beale may not have much of this summer.

With Morelos gone, Antonio Colak is the only senior recognised out-and-out striker and reinforcements are in desperate need, especially as the likes of Kemar Roofe simply can't be trusted to make an impression next term.

The 30-year-old is sensational on his day, scoring 36 goals in 78 matches for the Gers, yet he has missed more games than he has played during his three-year spell with the club, and it is perhaps time for both parties to move on and secure a fee for him this summer.

Frigan does offer all the goalscoring qualities that Roofe has, yet he is ten years younger and is much more reliable, which is exactly what Beale needs next season.

He has scored 15 goals in 28 league matches this season while taking 2.7 shots per game and scoring every 158 minutes. Meanwhile, football talent scout Jacek Kulig listed pace and finishing as two of his key strengths, suggesting he’d be an ideal heir.

The Croatian is still raw and could take a while to get used to the physical nature of Scottish football, however, Morelos arrived at Rangers having just turned 21, and he adapted fairly quickly to the rigours of the Premiership.

Beale could well have to take a few gambles during the summer transfer window, but following a season of stagnation, maybe risks are what’s required in order to achieve glory.