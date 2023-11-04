Since the arrival of Philippe Clement, Rangers have looked far closer to their best than they did during the failed tenure of Michael Beale. The former Queens Park Rangers boss never really got going at Ibrox and was dismissed just under a year after his appointment, making way for Clement. The new manager has got off to an almost flawless start, too, remaining unbeaten in his first four games, which has included thrashings of both Hibernian and Dundee in the Scottish Premiership.

Up next, the Gers square off against Hearts in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, where Clement will be looking to add the cherry on top of his blistering start by reaching his first final at the club in just his fifth game in charge. Meanwhile, off the pitch, Rangers are reportedly eyeing a move to sign a defensive reinforcement in January.

Rangers transfer news

Rangers have been left frustrated by their summer arrivals with the likes of Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers enduring difficult starts at Ibrox. The Scottish giants will at least have the opportunity to make up for their transfer failings during the January window, where Clement will have the chance to make his mark on the side. And that could include the arrival of a central defender.

According to Sky Sports, Rangers are monitoring Nathaniel Adjei. The Hammarby centre-back has reportedly been watched by representatives of the Gers, who face competition from Belgian and Italian clubs as well as Old Firm rivals Celtic if they are to pursue the 21-year-old's signature in the winter window. The Swedish season finishes this month, when Adjei will be left with an important decision to make regarding a potential January move.

Seemingly competing against Celtic on and off the pitch, Rangers may be hoping to make up for their poor showing when it comes to the football side of things by landing a deal for Adjei.

"Top-notch" Adjei could be Clement's first signing

If Clement is to make his desired impact at Ibrox, then welcoming players of Adjei's potential could turn out to be the key. The Scottish Premiership side will no doubt be focused on narrowing the gap on Celtic this season, but they must think of future campaigns on top of that as they look to gain a long-term edge over their Old Firm rivals.

At 21-year-old, Adjei ticks both boxes, and has played a crucial role for Hammarby in Allsvenskan this season, appearing 19 times and even finding the back of the net on one occasion from his central defensive role. His performances have resulted in deserved praise, including from former manager Marti Cifuentes, who said via Ghana Soccernet: “He will develop into a top-notch defender, in my opinion. We know the talent we have on our hands because he has displayed glimpses of being a top-notch football player."

With a number of clubs reportedly interested in landing the centre-back, it remains to be seen whether Rangers can convince Adjei to choose a move to Scotland and themselves over any other chasing parties. When the January transfer window opens, the 21-year-old is one to keep an eye on.