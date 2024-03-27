A Premier League club are not going away lightly in their efforts to sign a "fabulous" Rangers player this summer, having already seen a bid rejected.

Rangers could lose key players this summer

The Gers are in with a great chance of tasting Scottish Premiership glory this season, trailing Celtic by one point currently but having a game in hand on their rivals.

Philippe Clement has a group of players at his disposal, with quality and depth littered throughout the squad, but there is the threat that key men could be moving on at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

One such figure is captain James Tavernier, who has been such an influential player for a long period of time now, racking up a remarkable tally of 122 goals and 127 assists for Rangers, which is a great figure for an attacker, let alone a right-back.

His head could potentially be turned by a new challenge this summer. Interest from the Saudi Pro League has emerged, with Steven Gerrard reportedly eyeing him for Al-Ettifaq, and huge wages could appeal to the Englishman, joining up with his former manager in the process.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jack Butland also had interest from clubs in January, but ended up remaining at Ibrox, saying that leaving was never in his thoughts. That could change this summer, however...

Rangers fighting off interest in "fabulous" ace

According to a fresh transfer update from Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are still interested in signing Rangers hero Butland in the summer transfer window.

Forest saw a bid for the Englishman rejected back in January, but they are still keen on snapping him up, as are two other unnamed Premier League clubs.

Losing Butland this summer would be an almighty blow for Rangers, considering what a great season he is enjoying, arguably standing out as one of his side's most influential performers. Gers legend Ally McCoist has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from the 31-year-old this term.

"Fabulous. It’s a funny one, Jeff. I wouldn’t say totally out of sight, out of mind, far from it because Scottish football does get reasonable coverage. But honest to god, just to reiterate what I said to you, he has been absolutely terrific. One of the best signings Rangers have made in years."

Given his age, Butland is still far from old when it comes to goalkeepers, so Rangers should be looking to retain his services for as long as possible. A return to the Premier League could easily appeal to him, however, and the Gers just have to hope that he is genuinely happy to stay put for the foreseeable future.

He has already kept 23 clean sheets for Rangers in 47 appearances, highlighting his expertise between the sticks, and his performances over the next couple of months could be so important, in terms of where the Scottish Premiership trophy ends up.