Rangers now sit eight points adrift of Celtic with two games in hand after defeat in the Old Firm, having handed Brendan Rodgers the advantage in the title race with the three points. A lot can still change of course and Philippe Clement will want to welcome some season-defining reinforcements.

Already, the former AS Monaco boss has brought in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Fabio Silva on loan, in what could prove to be a shrewd piece of business. And now, Rangers could return to the Premier League to welcome an exciting midfielder.

Rangers transfer news

The January transfer window could make or break Rangers' season. Get it right and the Scottish Premiership title race could swing in their favour once more. Get it wrong, however, and Celtic could stroll to a third consecutive league win to cement their crown yet again under Rodgers. It's the first chance that those at Ibrox are getting to see Clement's transfer tactic and the types of players he could tempt into moves.

According to La Derniere Heure, Brighton & Hove Albion have approached Rangers over the chance to sign Steven Alzate this month. The midfielder is currently out on loan at Standard Liege and Clement has reportedly been keeping an eye on the Belgium Pro League with reinforcements in mind.

With Alzate's contract coming to an end this summer, the Seagulls are reportedly looking to cash in, potentially cutting his loan move short in the process to hand Rangers a major boost. Currently back in England recovering from an injury, the Brighton midfielder could certainly be one to keep an eye on.

"Creative" Alzate could hand Rangers fresh life

In a tightly-contested title race, Rangers will need to gain any edge they can over Celtic, be it through the January transfer window or internal options. Alzate could particularly hand them a boost going forward as a creative midfielder. As things stand, Clement has just Todd Cantwell who fits that criteria, which could give the Gers problems if an injury crisis hit the Belgian's squad.

Alzate's stats make for positive reading on the creativity front, with 0.23 assists per 90 minutes putting him in the 94th percentile compared to midfielders in his role, in what could turn the title Rangers' way if they make their move. Full of praise for Alzate before his loan spell at Standard Liege, football writer Josh Bunting posted on X:

As the weeks go on and Rangers consider their options, Alzate could be one to keep an eye on, especially with how simple a deal may be given his contract situation and Brighton's willingness to cash in.