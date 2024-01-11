Rangers will be well aware of just how important the January transfer window is. The Gers sit second and eight points behind Old Firm rivals Celtic with two games in hand in the Scottish Premiership. Philippe Clement's first transfer window at the club will afford the boss his first chance to shape his squad exactly how he wants it and bring in some players specifically suited to his style.

The former AS Monaco man has already made some changes, welcoming Fabio Silva on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and allowing Sam Lammers to leave. Now, he could dip back into the market to sign an in-demand defensive reinforcement.

Rangers transfer news

With Clement getting his first chance to make his mark on the current Rangers side that he inherited from Michael Beale, he could shape a title-winning squad once again at Ibrox. He's so far had impressive success with the current squad, losing just once, which came against rivals Celtic. His side still sit behind in the title race, meaning that any reinforcements could quickly make themselves heroes.

According to The Daily Record, Rangers chiefs are battling to sign Max Willoughby ahead of both Norwich City and Bournemouth, as Motherwell face a battle to keep hold of their young defender. The Gers already have a link to the defender, with his Grandad Alex Willoughby playing for Rangers in the late 1960s. Perhaps keen to follow in his footsteps, the Motherwell youngster could jump at the chance to complete a move to Ibrox this month.

As the weeks go by, Willoughby could certainly be one to keep an eye on in the January transfer window, as Rangers chiefs battle to secure his signature.

Willoughby an exciting long-term addition

Yet to make an appearance for Motherwell's first team, Willoughby could be wise to make the switch to Rangers if he gets the chance. The young defender is unlikely to get the chance to impress Clement just yet, but the potential to follow in his Grandad's footsteps could be a difficult one to turn down. If he can be part of a title-winning side this season too, it would certainly be quite the experience and one that he can only build on.

Whether his opportunity to make a first-team impact arrives at Motherwell or not remains to be seen, potentially handing Willoughby a tough decision to make. If he sticks, the chance could come his way this season. Meanwhile, if Rangers do come calling and he completes an ambitious move, the young defender may be forced to wait even longer for his first foray into first-team action.

Those at Rangers will be hoping to land one for the future, whilst keeping an eye on the title race this month. In the best-case scenario, they could end the month with reinforcements aplenty and a place at the top of the tree in the Scottish Premiership which would leave them on course to win Clement's first title at the first attempt.