An "unbelievable" £25,000-a-week player has admitted he wants to join Rangers in the future, with his current deal expiring in the summer.

Rangers transfer news

The Scottish Premiership giants continue to be linked with a host of players ahead of the summer, as they look to get some important business over the line.

One area of focus appears to be on making Fabio Silva's loan move to Rangers a permanent one, with the young Portuguese likely to be allowed to leave Wolves at the end of the season.

Left-back is a position that the Gers may have to add to, assuming Borna Barisic leaves when his contract runs out in the summer, and FV Twente ace Gijs Smal has emerged as an option. He has enjoyed an impressive season for his current club, starting 19 Eredivisie matches and chipping in with two assists.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has also been a long-time target for Rangers and could jump at the chance to join them in the coming months, especially considering he supported them growing up.

"Unbelievable" player wants Rangers move

Speaking on the Stomping Ground podcast [via The Daily Record], Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie admitted that he would like to join Rangers before retiring, talking them up hugely and admitting he has always admired them:

"Listen, it's a special club. Have you ever been to the Old Firm? I've been to plenty of Old Firms and I've never experienced a game like it, either playing or watching. Most people who have ever been to them will say the same.

"Growing up, I was always a big Rangers fan and it's something I've always wanted to do. It's just about timing. I hope one day, by the end of my career, I play for Rangers. I hope I get to experience that side of it. If I don't, I don't. But I hope by the end of my career I can say I've played in an Old Firm at one point."

The £25,000-a-week-earning McBurnie could be a great option for Rangers this summer, possibly coming in as a player who has proven himself in English football, making 125 appearances in the Championship and also 93 in the Premier League. He has scored 12 times in the latter, showing that he can be effective in arguably the best and toughest league in the world. Meanwhile, Blades teammate John Egan has heaped praise on him in the recent past, saying:

"We went long to him early on and he was winning every header so why go away from what’s working. You know, he’s a big man, he’s game and he was unbelievable up top. I don’t know if they’ve given him the goal but he celebrated like it was his anyway."

Oli McBurnie key career stats Appearances Goals Premier League 93 12 Championship 125 44 League One 15 0 League Two 8 3

The fact that McBurnie is on course to be available on a free transfer may make it even more of a no-brainer for Rangers, should they take the forward up on his offer. He is also still only 27, so it wouldn't be a case of the Gers bringing him in past his peak, making this one to watch.