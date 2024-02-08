Now just three points adrift of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership with a game in hand and an improved squad, it's fair to say that Rangers enjoyed a successful January. Now looking to continue that momentum off the pitch, the Gers are reportedly lining up a summer move to make up for a failed deal during the winter window.

Rangers transfer news

By the end of the window, Rangers had welcomed Fabio Silva on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mohamed Diomande on loan from Nordsjaelland and Oscar Cortes on loan from Lens late in the window.

One deal that the Scottish giants failed to get over the line is one for Fluminense left-back Jefte. According to reports, the deal collapsed due to Fluminense's failure to cancel Jefte's loan spell at APOEL Nicosia, who demanded £500k to end the move - a price that the left-back's parent club were not willing to match.

That still doesn't mean that all hope is lost, however. According to Dean Jones, Rangers will be in open talks with Fluminense over a summer move for Jefte, who was pushing for a move in January. Jones told GiveMeSport: “It's always a nice sign if you know that a player has been trying to cause a bit of a fuss to force a transfer to your club. That's a player you want to embrace further down the line.

“It doesn't always work out like that. Sometimes, that opportunity passes up. We've seen it in some high-profile cases before. For example, we had Joao Palhinha at Fulham, who was on the verge of joining Bayern Munich at one stage. He was at the training ground and had all his photos and interviews done, and then it didn’t happen. That deal didn't resurface the following transfer window.

“So, it doesn't always work out that the player has another opportunity to make the move. But Rangers did like him, and I'm sure they will continue to keep tabs on him. I understand they will keep avenues open on conversations with the player to reassure him that he's still in their thoughts.”

Jefte could finally solve Rangers' left-back problem

Rangers, of course, were in pursuit of Jefte in the hope of ending Philippe Clement's left-back problem. With Ridvan Yilmaz's Rangers future uncertain and Borna Barisic set to depart at the end of his contract this summer, the Gers could be without a left-back altogether come the end of the season. And that's where Jefte could step in.

The 20-year-old could quickly prove to be a long-term solution at Ibrox, given his age and potential for improvement. Jefte's stats so far this season certainly represent a player ready to step into the Scottish Premiership too, with his three goals and four assists from the full-back role a positive sign

A deal in the summer should prove to be far less complicated with no loan club involved for the left-back, but it remains to be seen whether Rangers can reach an agreement with Fluminense and the player ahead of the next transfer window.