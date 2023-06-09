According to Turkish outlet Sporx, Rangers have tabled an offer to sign Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel this summer.

Who is Bright Osayi-Samuel?

Currently plying his trade in the Turkish Super Lig, Osayi-Samuel made 37 appearances in all competitions for Fenerbahce last season, as his side missed out on the title by eight points to Galatasaray.

After joining the Turkish side in January of 2021, the defender is reportedly set to move on this summer, with a move to Rangers on the cards.

Having started out at Blackpool in 2015, before making the move to Queens Park Rangers in 2017, Osayi-Samuel has proven his quality in the past, and could make the step-up to a side of Rangers' calibre this summer.

Still only 25, too, the Nigerian has plenty of time to improve even further with a move elsewhere.

During his time in England, Osayi-Samuel made 79 appearances for Blackpool, before going on to make an impressive 115 for QPR - even scoring 13 and assisting another 13 goals during his time at the London club.

Could Osayi-Samuel improve Rangers?

The Gers are reportedly not alone in their interest, however, with Bournemouth and Leeds United also reportedly pursuing a move for the Fenerbahce defender. Given Osayi-Samuel's Championship experience, Leeds' interest may be particularly tempting for the Nigerian.

Statistically speaking, when compared to current Rangers fullback Borna Barisic, initial questions may rise whether the Scottish Premiership side would be signing an upgrade.

Barisic outperformed Osayi-Samuel in goals and assists, crosses per-90, and tackles won per-90, as per Fbref.

There were some positives, however, with the Fenerbahce man outperforming Barisic in interceptions and shots on target per-90.

The shots per 90 stat is particularly promising and suggests that goals could unexpectedly come from the full-back, who has been unlucky not to find the back of the net more times, considering the stat.

Meanwhile, Rangers would be getting themselves a player more than capable defensively, looking at his 0.97 interceptions per-90.

If not necessarily a starter, Osayi-Samuel would at the very least provide extra competition for the likes of Barisic, and add some squad depth to Michael Beale's Rangers side.

It'll certainly be interesting to see whether Rangers win the battle against the likes of Leeds and Bournemouth to sign the Fenerbahce full-back this summer who has previously been hailed "very talented" by his ex-manager Mark Warburton.