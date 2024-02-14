Three points behind Old Firm rivals Celtic with a game in hand in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers will hope to see their January arrivals continue to pay dividends, before potentially turning one arrival permanent this summer.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers enjoyed a busy January transfer window, welcoming Fabio Silva on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mohamed Diomande on loan from Nordsjaelland and Oscar Cortes on loan from Lens to boost Philippe Clement's attacking options. The Scottish giants were, of course, handed a blow in the form of Abdallah Sima's lengthy injury, creating the need for a player of Cortes' calibre.

After putting pen to paper on the loan move, Cortes told the club's official website: “I am very honoured and privileged to be signing for Rangers. I have heard a lot about the history and tradition of Rangers, and I have had positive conversations with the manager who said I can help the team reach their goals this season.

"I am really excited to join up with my teammates and hopefully exciting the fans with my style of play.”

The winger has certainly impressed so far and could yet stay put at Ibrox. Jonny McFarlane has claimed that Rangers will sign Cortes on a permanent deal this summer.

The journalist described the Colombian as someone he feels can become a "right good player", telling the Rangers Review Morning Briefing: "Cortes I thought was terrific the other night, he’s been really good since he signed.

"I know he’s only had about 120 minutes, it’s not an awful lot to make a full judgement but I really like his work-rate. I really like his determination to hit the byline. I think he’s going to be a right good player. I think Rangers will sign him.”

"Terrific" Cortes can replace the injured Sima

Whilst Sima's stats show that his injury will be a major blow for Rangers in the comings weeks, it has at least handed Cortes the chance to become the star of the show. Sima managed an impressive 15 goals and two assists in all competitions before his injury left a gaping hole in Clement's attack.

Cortes' seven goal involvements prior to his Ibrox arrival showed plenty of promise and now he can kick on in Scotland. As McFarlane stated, the winger's work rate has one of his standout traits and that should start to be rewarded with an increasing output before he potentially earns a deserved permanent switch from Lens.

The Scottish Premiership title race could be tighter than ever as the games come thick and fast. From silverware being nothing more than a pipe dream under Michael Beale, Rangers have mounted the ultimate comeback since the arrival of Clement - a comeback that could be completed by lifting the ultimate prize come May.