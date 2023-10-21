Rangers haven't exactly had a routine season so far in the Scottish Premiership, with Michael Beale's poor run of results leaving them with no choice but to dismiss the former Queens Park Rangers manager. In his place is Philippe Clement, who previously took charge of AS Monaco. The new boss has a difficult task on his hands, with the Gers in the midst of a slight transitional period that they hope will end with silverware once again.

More changes off the pitch are set to add to Rangers' woes, too, according to reports, with a key member of the club's backroom staff set to depart the club in favour of a Premier League move.

Latest Rangers transfer news

Even though Clement will be forced to wait until the January transfer window before he can make changes on the pitch and leave his mark on his new squad, Rangers can at least make some adjustments upstairs, for better or worse. The changes could take some getting used to for all involved, but if Clement has success, then the Gers will not be complaining, having already fallen seven points behind Celtic this season.

The latest Rangers transfer news suggests that Phil Cowen could be among the changes. According to Football Insider, the club's head of talent ID has handed in his notice, and has agreed to join Premier League side Arsenal as the head of their academy scouting. The news coincides with Rangers' reported attempts to land Brighton & Hove Albion recruitment chief Sam Jewell, however, perhaps making the move from Cowen more logical.

Jewell is reportedly weighing up the move, but is hesitant to leave Brighton at the highest point in the club's history, in a rise that he has played an important role in at The Amex.

Who is Phil Cowen?

The head of talent ID at Rangers since 2021, Cowen has played a part in the promotion of youth players such as Ross McCausland into the first-team at Ibrox. And as Clement looks to utilise every aspect of his squad, losing the Arsenal-bound Cowen could come as a major blow. It signals yet more disorganisation from a Rangers perspective, amid the recent managerial change.

If the Gers can land Jewell, then it may be seen as a good move all round, but there's no indication that they have the power to pull the Brighton man away from the impressive job that he's currently doing for the Seagulls. As for Cowen, he now has the opportunity to work with one of the best academies in English football, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Ashley Cole, and Tony Adams all graduating from Hale End throughout Arsenal's history.

After the international break, Rangers square off against Hibernian, where they will hope to put an end to the chaos both on and off the pitch by securing all three points in Clement's first game in charge. As the weeks go on, we'll get more of an idea just how far the new manager can take the Gers in the Scottish Premiership and Europe.