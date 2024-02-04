Rangers manager Philippe Clement could reportedly seal moves for two exciting players at the end of the season, assuming his side qualify for the Champions League.

Rangers transfer news & title hopes

The Gers continued their impressive form on Saturday afternoon, winning 3-0 at home to Livingston to keep their Scottish Premiership title challenge going strong.

Not only that, but rivals Celtic could also only draw 1-1 away to Aberdeen, meaning that Rangers are now only three points behind their rivals at the top of the table, and have a game in hand on them.

Away from the title battle, it could be that the Scottish giants are already working on potential summer transfers, having not done a huge amount of business during the January transfer window. The likes of Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes arrived on loan, with Mohameed Diomande also joining, but the summer could see Clement being busier.

Another exciting rumour suggests that that will be the case, as the Gers look to seal the signing of two excellent players.

Rangers could sign Shankland and Sima

According to a new report from Football Insider, Rangers could sign Lawrence Shankland and Abdallah Sima on permanent deals this summer, as long as they have qualified for the Champions League.

"Rangers’ chances of landing deals for Lawrence Shankland and Abdallah Sima in the summer will significantly increase if they qualify for the Champions League, sources have told Football Insider.

"Hearts ace Shankland has been offered two record-breaking offers to extend his deal at the Edinburgh club but is yet to pen new terms amid speculation regarding a move to Ibrox. Rangers are keen to retain Sima after his loan spell from Brighton expires, and as revealed by Football Insider, the Seagulls would be willing to sell him if their £15million valuation is met."

Sima vs Shankland in the SPL this season Sima Shankland Appearances 20 24 Starts 15 24 Goals 10 16 Assists 2 1

This should act as such a huge incentive for Rangers, with whoever wins the title this season going straight into the Champions League group stage in 2024/25. Finishing second will require going into the third qualifying round, making it more of a challenge to make it into the main competition itself.

Sima, who Rangers have already been willing to hold talks over signing permanently, is shining on loan at Rangers this season, scoring 10 goals in 20 Scottish Premiership games this season, only 15 of which have been starts. For that reason, he has shown that a permanent switch in the summer makes sense, especially as he is only 22 and improving all the time.

Meanwhile, Shankland is top of the SPL scoring charts in 2023/24 to date, netting 16 times overall, including bagging a brace in Hearts' 3-2 win away to Dundee on Saturday. He is a proven player at the top level, and could make Rangers a far more fearsome proposition in the final third alongside Sima.