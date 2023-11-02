Any early doubts about Philippe Clement's ability to turn what was a sinking ship around at Rangers have instantly been put to rest following the former AS Monaco man's first run of results. The new boss got off to the perfect start when the Gers ruthlessly dispatched Hibernian to win 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership, before remaining unbeaten in their next three games.

Among those results was their most recent 5-0 thrashing of Dundee United, as five different goalscorers contributed to the victory in stunning fashion. With every week, appointing Clement looks more and more like a wise decision. And now, Rangers look set to hand their new manager a major transfer boost in January, according to reports.

Rangers transfer news

The downfall of Michael Beale's tenure really began back in the summer transfer window when the likes of Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers arrived, only to struggle in front of goal. Rangers will hope that Clement can finally get the best out of the summer arrivals, but the manager may well have a plan of his own in the market.

The January transfer window represents a chance for the Belgian to make his mark on his new side, welcoming players to suit his system. According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Rangers are planning on adding at least two new signings in January, and maybe even a third to really show their backing of Clement. Reinforcements could be difficult to come by, however, with reports suggesting that the Gers are short on funds and would have to rely on loan deals or loan-to-buy transfers in the winter window.

If Clement can identify targets that suit his system and know him, as well as those within the Rangers budget, then he may well turn his solid start into an impressive run at Ibrox in the second half of the campaign.

Where do Rangers need to strengthen?

Given the fact that Kemar Roofe has scored just one goal all season, it's fair to say that Rangers could do with an attacking reinforcement in the January transfer window. The likes of Abdallah Sima have helped with recent form, but Clement's side still lack a reliable focal point in their attacking line, something that the winter window must help to solve.

It has been their performance in front of goal and lack of conviction in important moments that have left Rangers five points adrift of table-toppers and Old Firm rivals Celtic. The Gers have scored 24 goals in the Scottish Premiership and conceded just six in 11 games in what is the best defensive record in the division. If they can start firing on all cylinders offensively, then watch out.

When speaking about potential January arrivals, via BBC Sport, Clement said: "I want players who are not afraid to fail, to make mistakes. There is not one team in the world who does not make mistakes - but they are perfect after that. I want to create the best technical, tactical, physical and mental team of the league in the next couple of months. If you do that, results will follow."