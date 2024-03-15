Rangers are believed to be planning a big-money signing alongside the permanent arrival of Fabio Silva in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Rangers want loan deals made permanent

The Gers make the trip to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, well aware that pressure may have been heaped on them by Celtic in the title race.

Victory for their rivals at home to St Johnstone on Saturday would put them one point clear at the top of the table, so Philippe Clement's side will know exactly where they stand as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of exiting the Europa League at the hands of Benfica.

One player who could feature prominently for Rangers this weekend is Silva, who has come in on loan and done a good job so far, scoring four goals in 14 appearances to date. Recent reports have suggested that the Scottish giants are keen on signing the Portuguese on a permanent basis from Wolves at the end of the season, although whether they seal Champions League qualification or not could decide if the funds are available to strike a deal this summer.

Another individual who Rangers reportedly want to tie down permanently is Abdallah Sima, who has been another excellent loan signing, bagging 10 goals in 15 league starts this season.

Brighton are happy to let the 22-year-old leave in the summer window, and he could jump at the chance to move to Ibrox for an extended period of time.

Rangers eyeing big-money signing alongside Silva

According to a new update from Football Insider, Rangers want to sign a new striker this summer, even if Silva completes a permanent move to Ibriox.

The report says that signing is a "number one priority" for the Gers, who want to have "two top forwards" at the club moving forward, providing Clement with plenty of depth in the process. It could be a big signing too if they qualify for the Champions League, which is expected to add £20m to Clement's transfer kitty.

This is a hugely encouraging news for Rangers supporters, with the owners showing real ambition in the transfer market at a time when they have already narrowed the gulf between themselves and Celtic significantly and perhaps even flipped it.

The Gers need to ensure that this season is far from a one-off, however, building a squad that is capable of winning multiple Scottish Premiership titles under Clement, as well as going as far as possible in the Champions League.

Rangers' 10 most expensive signings in history Cost 1. Tore Andre Flo £12m 2. Michael Ball £8.5m 3. Mikel Arteta £6.9m 4. Arthur Numan £6.7m 5. Giovanni van Bronckhorst £6.5m 6. Barry Ferguson £6.35m 7. Bert Konterman £6.35m 8. Ryan Kent £6.31m 9. Michael Mols £5.6m 10. Gaby Amato £5.6m

It could even be that the club's all-time transfer record is broken this summer, with Silva, Sima or another addition all having the potential to join for more than the £12m Tore Andre Flo did back in 2000.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is arguably the ideal option to come in, considering the 28-year-old is the top scorer in the league this season with 20 goals - he has six more than anyone else - and he is a boyhood Rangers supporter, having been linked with a move numerous times recently.