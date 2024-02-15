One Rangers player is reportedly looking to leave Ibrox at the end of the season and can actually secure his next move now.

Rangers January transfer window

Philippe Clement’s first transfer window as Rangers boss ended up being a productive one, with three new players being brought in on loan.

Fabio Silva, Mohamed Diomande and Oscar Cortes joined from Wolves, Nordsjaelland and Lens respectively, whereas Sam Lammers, Jose Cifuentes and Adam Devine headed out on temporary deals until the end of the season. Talking about the club’s business last month, Clement seemed fairly happy, saying:

“Great and I'm happy that it's finished and we know what the squad is to go on for the next four months. It's almost going to be a sprint now in the next four months with a lot of games and we know what the squad is.

“We adjusted a few things to get balance in the squad, we added some young and talented players who can raise their game here and add value to the club and also, in the future, to bring more money into the club. It's not the main concern, the main concern is to get results but with a good business plan.”

As we know, Rangers are pushing rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership, while also still being in the Europa League and Scottish Cup following their League Cup triumph.

It looks set to be a frantic final few months of the season, however, it seems as if one player already has his mind on a move away from Glasgow.

According to Football Insider in the last 48 hours, left-back Borna Barisic is on course to leave Ibrox for free at the end of the current campaign and already appears to have his eye on a “bigger deal” elsewhere.

“Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is ready to quit the club this summer when his contract comes to an end, sources have told Football Insider. The 31-year-old’s deal is up in May and he is now looking to take advantage of his free agent status in the off-season. Barisic is aware he can get a bigger deal elsewhere if he leaves Ibrox for free.”

Barisic has been at Rangers since 2018 and enjoyed plenty of success at Ibrox, but it looks as if his days in Scotland are now numbered.

Borna Barisic Rangers stats Appearances 228 Goals 10 Assists 54 Borna Barisic Rangers honours Scottish Premiership 1 Scottish Cup 1 Scottish League Cup 1

He’s previously come in for praise from former managers Steven Gerrard and Michael Beale, with Gerrard saying: "Borna was outstanding last night, he is the Croatian left-back and he is used to these high-pressure games. "He is very highly respected by the staff and in the dressing room."

Beale said last year: “I think Borna must have sensed he [Yilmaz] was getting fit because Borna has been consistently our strongest player over the last few weeks.”

The tables have turned and Ridvan Yilmaz is first choice under Clement, and with links to left-back Jefte not going away, losing Barisic might not be the end of the world for Rangers.