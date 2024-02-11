Phillipe Clement has made it clear that one of his Rangers players is no longer part of his plans as his side look to close the gap on Celtic and lift their first Scottish Premiership title since 2021.

Rangers transfer news

As Rangers look to catch their city rivals, Clement has enlisted significant reinforcements to aid their quest for silverware. Mohamed Diomande arrived on loan from FC Nordsjaelland to expand Rangers' midfield options, whilst the short-term move for RC Lens' Oscar Cortes offers a greater threat on the attacking front.

The most high-profile move was the loan signing of Fabio Silva from Wolves, though, which represents a major coup for the Ibrox side. The 21-year-old moves north desperate to recapture the form that merited a club record £35.6million move from Porto back in 2020. With two goals already to his name for his new side, Silva could be key to Rangers' push for the title.

However, as the Rangers' faithful celebrate their new signings, Clement has already looked to the summer and made the future of one man certain.

McLaughlin set to leave Rangers

Joining to deputise for Allan McGregor back in 2020, Jon McLaughlin arrived at Ibrox with over 400 appearances under his belt, including an impressive campaign as first choice between the sticks for Sunderland in League One.

However, after zero minutes this season, Clement has now decided it is time to deem McLaughlin surplus to requirements at Ibrox. Sources told Football Insider that the 36-year-old will not be offered a new contract when his current one expires in May and will leave Ibrox.

It was his impressive spell in the north east that led to the signing, with then Rangers manager Steven Gerrard telling the press:

“He is here to compete for the number one shirt and will add much needed competition for places... His experience in the SPFL will stand by him as he continues to fight for a place in the Scotland squad.”

Whilst Gerrard's optimism suggested that McLaughlin would feature prominently for his side, the veteran keeper has struggled for consistent minutes, making just 25 league appearances during his first three seasons at the club. The veteran has now fallen down the pecking order with the arrival of Jack Butland in 2023 seeing Robby McCrorie promoted to second choice at McLaughlin's expense.

His current manager, Clement had used the January window to express his dismay at Rangers' handling of expiring contracts, explaining to the press:

"To have five players out of contract, it's a crazy situation because you are throwing away money. They are no value any more if their contract is ended".

Related Clement can oust Dessers by unleashing Rangers' £11m-rated gem Rangers face a clash against Ayr United at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup tomorrow

With McLaughlin collecting a rumored annual pay packet of £317,200 per Salary Sport, there is little question as to why Clement is frustrated at the lack of urgency to get these players off the books. Owing to a tight title race with their closest rivals and with the latter stages of the cup still to play, there will be little opportunity for McLaughlin to get on the pitch.

An esteemed veteran of the game and a capable deputy for a number of years, most Rangers fans will appreciate the job McLaughlin has done but may bemoan the financial cost of not moving him on whilst they could still get a fee for him.