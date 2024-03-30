A potential twist has emerged regarding the future of an "outstanding" Rangers player at the end of the season, following a fresh update from abroad.

Key Rangers players could leave

Philippe Clement will understandably be eyeing up a number of signings in the summer transfer window, but on the flip-side, plenty of current Ibrox heroes have been linked with moves away from the club.

One individual who looks likely to depart in the summer is left-back Borna Barisic, with the veteran defender out of contract once the campaign ends and an extension not expected to come his way.

Meanwhile, James Tavernier, one of Rangers' most important and influential players for many years, is another who has been backed to enjoy a new challenge, with a move to Saudi Arabia mooted. He could link up with former Gers manager Steven Gerrard there, although the Scottish Premiership giants are understandably desperate to retain his services.

Elsewhere, there is no guarantee that loan pairing Abdallah Sima and Fabio Silva will sign permanent deals, with much depending on potential Champions League qualification and whether the club can afford both players. Their respective clubs, Brighton and Wolves, do seem to be open to the idea of selling them, though.

Twist over "outstanding" Rangers hero's future

According to Turkish outlet Sporx [via Rangers News], Barisic is far from certain to join Trabzonspor this summer, with a deal a long way from being a foregone conclusion.

The Turkish giants are targeting various signings all over the pitch, with Sporx's update saying they want to recruit two more centre-backs, 2-3 midfielders, as well as in winger and forward positions. However, the number of foreign players allowed in their squad will drop to 12 next season, meaning they have to be more careful about the signings they bring in.

It does still feel highly likely that Barisic's future lies beyond Rangers, even though the idea of him staying put for another year or two certainly wouldn't be a bad thing given his vast experience and quality. He has been hailed by Gerrard in the past, with the Englishman saying: "Borna was outstanding last night, he is the Croatian left-back and he is used to these high-pressure games. He is very highly respected by the staff and in the dressing room."

Given Barisic's age, though, it makes more sense to simply allow him to move on, with the focus then turning to bringing in a younger replacement, such as Fluminense left-back Jefte. He was strongly linked with a switch to the Gers during the January transfer window, and although a transfer didn't materialise, a report has claimed that a verbal agreement could be in place ahead of the summer.

Should Barisic leave Rangers, as is still expected despite the possible Trabzonspor twist, he should be remembered as a consistent and effective servant, winning one Scottish Premiership title, a Scottish Cup and a Scottish League Cup, as well as registering a total of 54 assists in 230 appearances, prior to this weekend's clash with Hibernian.