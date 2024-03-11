Rangers could seal the signing of Hearts star Lawrence Shankland during the summer transfer window, according to a new update from pundit Frank McAvennie.

Rangers eyeing key attacking business

The Gers may be top of the Scottish Premiership table going into the final few months of the season, but they haven't necessarily always had free-flowing attackers throughout the campaign. James Tavernier is his side's top scorer from right-back, scoring 17 times, with Cyriel Dessers and Abdallah Sima trailing behind them, albeit still netting 14 times apiece.

It looks as though Rangers' focus could be on securing the services of some key attacking players in the summer, with various reports suggesting that that is the case.

In fact, a permanent move for Sima is believed to be at the forefront of their thinking, and Brighton are happy to let him go if they receive an offer between £10-15m at the end of the campaign. Fabio Silva could also make his loan move a permanent one, according to a separate report, with the Portuguese making a promising start to life at Ibrox, scoring three times in his first 12 appearances.

Away from current loanees, Shankland was linked with a move to Rangers in the January transfer window, but he has stayed put for the time being. A move away in the summer could materialise, however, with the 28-year-old enjoying a fantastic season, bagging 20 goals in the league, topping the charts in the process.

Rangers "will" sign Shankland with right offer

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie claimed that Rangers "will" sign Shankland this summer, should they bid the right amount for him:

"No disrespect to Hearts, but if an offer comes in from Rangers, Shankland will go there, that’s what I’ve been told by my sources. He’s a Rangers supporter, even though he’s comfortable at Hearts."

Depending on what Rangers end up doing with Sima and Silva, Shankland has to be considered a top target for them, with his brilliance outlining what a potent weapon he could be for Philippe Clement. Meanwhile, Livingston manager David Martindale has lauded him in the past, saying:

"I look at him and compare him and he’s completely different from (Celtic striker) Kyogo but he’s slightly like (former Rangers forward Alfredo) Morelos. Lawrence has more in his overall game and a better mentality. When Morelos was at his prime, it’s a tough one but I’m probably taking Lawrence 18 goals in all competitions, half way through a season, is incredible numbers. It’s not just against us either, he’s scoring all types of different finishes against everyone."

Shankland vs. Sima and Silva in the SPL this season Shankland Sima Silva Appearances 29 20 9 Starts 29 15 4 Goals 20 10 2 Assists 1 2 0 Shots per game 3.7 1.0 2.0 Key passes per game 1.2 1.5 0.6

At 28, Shankland appears to be at the peak of his powers, so he could come straight in and hit the ground running for Rangers, and the fact that he is a boyhood Gers fan can only bode well when it comes to pipping Celtic to his signature.