Rangers have made a big transfer decision that spells "bad news" for a European club this summer, according to a fresh update.

Rangers transfer latest

Philippe Clement is yet to have a summer transfer window under his belt as Gers manager, and he will no doubt be chomping at the bit to sign players who he thinks are perfectly suited to his style of play at Ibrox.

Rangers certainly haven't been short of potential options when it comes to recent transfer stories that have emerged, with permanent deals for two loanees seemingly at the forefront of the club's thinking.

Both Abdallah Sima and Fabio Silva could be allowed to leave Brighton and Wolves respectively this summer, and it could be that the Gers decide to retain at least one of them moving forward. That will depend on Champions League qualification, however, in terms of both their finances and the size of the squad required.

Meanwhile, Fluminense left-back Jefte seemingly already has a verbal agreement in place to join Rangers in the summer window, having been strongly linked with a move back in January.

On the flip side, the Scottish Premiership outfit could also find it difficult to keep hold of some of their most important players, with James Tavernier potentially sealing a move elsewhere.

Rangers make key transfer decision

According to Takvim [via Sport Witness], Galatasaray have received "bad news" in their chase for Ridvan Yilmaz, because Clement has decided to keep hold of the Turkey international and is standing firm.

With Borna Barisic expected to leave Ibrox when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Gers don't appear to be entertaining the idea of losing both left-backs at the same time, despite Gala chasing a summer transfer after their January move failed.

Keeping Yilmaz on at Rangers has to be considered a primary point of focus for the club in the summer, considering he has ousted Barisic as the first-choice left-back under Clement.

Yilmaz vs. Barisic in the Scottish Premiership this season Yilmaz Barisic Appearances 22 15 Starts 15 13 Goal contributions 2 3 Pass completion rate 76% 78.7% Tackles per game 1.1 1.5 Key passes per game 1.7 1.8 Dribbles per game 1.3 0.3

At 22 years of age, the Turkey international is still such a young player whose game should only develop as his career goes on, so losing him this summer could see them miss out on his best years.

Yilmaz would surely jump at the opportunity to stay on at Rangers, considering they look to be a team going places in the short time that Clement has been in charge. He is contracted at Ibrox until the summer of 2027, too, so there would be no pressure on him to sign an extension yet, making his situation relatively straightforward.