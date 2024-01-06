An established Rangers player who recently enjoyed his "best performance" could now leave the club during the January transfer window, according to a transfer claim from journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Ridvan Yilmaz's Rangers future

Philippe Clement will be hoping to make some inroads in the transfer market this month, bringing in some new faces to aid the Gers' Scottish Premiership title push.

At the same time, there are some players who could potentially leave Ibrox, and there have been constant reports surrounding the future of left-back Ridvan Yilmaz. The 22-year-old joined Rangers from Besiktas in 2022, but he has only managed nine starts in the league so far this season, with a further four substitute appearances coming his way in the division.

Yilmaz is contracted to the club until the summer of 2027, but it looks increasingly as though his Ibrox stay will end long before that date, as he heads off to pastures new in the hope of becoming a regular elsewhere.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding what's next for the Turkish defender - one that makes the situation far clearer, and suggests that Rangers supporters may have seen the last of him at the club.

Ridvan Yilmaz set to leave Rangers

According to a Yilmaz transfer update from journalist Gianluca Di Marzio [via Ibrox News], the Turk is now edging towards a Rangers exit this month, with Hellas Verona set to snap him up.

The Serie A side are currently battling relegation and see him as someone who can make a difference, adding quality to their backline. It appears as though Rangers are happy to see Yilmaz move on, so it is a transfer that could ultimately suit everyone.

While it would arguably be a shame to see Yilmaz leave Ibrox midway through the season - squad depth is always important in any title race - if his head has been turned by a move elsewhere, it is pointless keeping hold of an unhappy player.

The Gers would also have time to bring in a replacement this month, so there wouldn't be concerns over not having enough left-back options, with Liverpool's Owen Beck one player who has been linked with a move. However, only last week, Clement hailed the display of the Turkey international as his "best" yet, saying:

"I think it was the best performance I’ve seen from Ridvan so far. He’s also one of the players who are growing. But I have to say that about a lot of players if I compare it to 11 weeks ago how they played then and how they are playing now. I see a lot of players who are growing and that’s the road we need to take."

For that reason, some may be frustrated at Yilmaz being moved on just as he comes into some form, but it appears to be a move that is almost done, with supporters now having to focus on life after him instead.