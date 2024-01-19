A "fantastic" Rangers player now reportedly wants to leave Ibrox before the end of the January transfer window, a fresh report has claimed.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have been linked with so many different players this month, as Philippe Clement looks to complete what could be some important transfer business come the end of the season.

In recent weeks, it has seemed abundantly clear that left-back is a key area of the pitch being targeted, potentially because both Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic have been backed to complete moves away from Ibrox in 2024. A host of players have emerged as possible additions on the left-hand side of Clement's defence, including Liverpool youngster Owen Beck, who has experience of the Scottish Premiership after enjoying a loan spell at Dundee earlier in the season.

The 21-year-old is far more Rangers' only potential target, however, with Bristol City left-back Cameron Pring and Hellas Verona ace Josh Doig also options to come in and freshen things, although the latter is close to a move to Sassuolo.

Other positions are also being looked at by the Gers, including in attack, where Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is believed to be wanted, as he continues to enjoy an impressive season in Scotland.

Now, a key exit rumour has emerged at Rangers regarding one figure, as his time at the club threatens to come to an end in the coming weeks.

Ridvan Yilmaz wants Rangers exit

According to journalist Burhan Can Terzi [via Ibrox News], Ridvan Yilmaz is looking to leave Rangers in January, as he "really wants to come to Galatasaray."

It does feel highly likely that the 22-year-old will head off to pastures new before the end of the month, with too many reports linking him to a move away from the Gers.

He clearly feels as though he needs a fresh challenge, perhaps due to not being a regular starter, but given his age and long-term potential, it will be disappointing to see him go. This is someone who has been lauded as "fantastic" by This Is Ibrox podcast - they have also called him "superb" - so it would arguably be preferable to see him stay.

Assuming Yilmaz does move on, however, it is imperative that the right man comes in, so Clement will need to weigh up who represents the best option, whether it be the exciting youthfulness of Beck on loan, or a more established player like Pring, who has experience in English football, but is still only admittedly 25 years of age.

There is also the threat that Barisic leaves as well, of course, and should that happen, Rangers may have to bring in a couple of new faces at left-back, ensuring they have enough strong options there in the title race.

Losing two established players in the same position could be a concern, though, threatening to disrupt the rhythm in Clement's squad, so the hope could be that Barisic remains at Ibrox until at least the end of the season.