Glasgow Rangers are edging closer to the signing of midfielder Jose Cifuentes as Michael Beale looks to continue his rebuild ahead of next term.

What’s the latest on Jose Cifuentes to Rangers?

Fabrizio Romano dropped an update on Rangers’ pursuit of the Ecuadorian midfielder, tweeting: “Rangers are advancing for the signing of LAFC midfielder José Cifuentes - talks are progressing to crucial stages.

“The agents of the player has met with the club few days ago - all the parties confident to get the deal done soon.”

It looks as though the Ibrox side are closing in on securing the Los Angeles FC star ahead of next season, and with his current contract expiring in December this year, Beale will be hoping for a knockdown fee.

What is Jose Cifuentes’ style of play?

The midfielder tends to operate in the centre of midfield, though his versatility enables him to sit slightly deeper or push on in a more advanced role.

Ecuador football expert Benedikt Duda supports this, saying: “Cifuentes is a no.8, who is physical and strong in defence with a tendency to get involved in the attack.

“There is a good reason he wears the no.11, and footballing-wise, he models himself after Paul Pogba.”

Comparing the 24-year-old to Pogba may seem a tad far-fetched, though the duo are both box-to-box midfielders who can contribute effectively at either end of the pitch.

The Frenchman’s finest season at Manchester United came back in 2018/19, when he scored 13 goals and registered nine assists, demonstrating his attacking ability. However, he also made 1.3 tackles per game and won 6.7 duels each game, proving he was more than able to contribute defensively and showcased his physicality to great effect.

Last season in MLS, Cifuentes registered 13 goal contributions – seven goals and six assists – while winning 4.7 duels and making 1.8 tackles per game, certainly hinting that he has box-to-box credentials and that he has the attributes to become Beale’s own Pogba, which isn’t a bad comparison considering how effective the Frenchman has been during his career.

The 5 foot 8 gem was also described as “very dynamic” by LAFC assistant manager Marc Dos Santos and this type of player could give Beale’s midfield an added spark, especially following the January captures of Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell.

He also has plenty of international experience having played two matches for Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup, and with the transfer window this summer potentially being the most important in the Gers’ recent history, luring the 24-year-old to Glasgow could get it off to a wonderful start.