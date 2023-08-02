Highlights

Rangers could move to bring back legendary midfielder Steven Davis for this season, according to Alex Crook.

The Northern Irishman is currently recovering from a serious knee injury.

What is the latest Rangers transfer news?

The Gers have had a big summer window so far this summer.

Following a disappointing season last season across both the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League, manager Michael Beale has set about completely rebuilding the squad with the aim of challenging for the Scottish title next season as well as wanting to progress further into European competitions.

The club have let go of 10 players from the squad last season, with a number of players who were regular features in the Gers historical league winning squad departing on free transfers such as Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Scott Arfield. The club have also let go of Croatian forward Antonio Colak to Parma for an undisclosed fee after just one season at Ibrox, whilst also losing American international Malik Tillman following the conclusion of his loan spell from Bayern Munich.

The club have already made eight signings this summer. The club have completely revitalized their frontline this summer, signing Cyriel Dessers from Cremonense for £4.5m, Danilo from Feyenoord for £6m, Abdallah Sima on a season long loan from Brighton, and Sam Lammers from Atalanta for £3.5m. Beale has also attacked the free agent market, bringing in Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland and Leon Balogun to help strengthen the clubs midfield and defence.

Davis has revealed that discussions have been held with the Scottish side, telling BelfastLive: "There's been discussions in the background with Rangers, but nothing really nailed down at any point."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook stated that the club could bring back Davis, who is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament injury. “I think that makes sense. You can’t have enough of those types of characters in the dressing room. He’s a bit of a legend in the eyes of the fans. And maybe he can still make an impact, albeit possibly coming off the bench. But I can see them attempting that.”

Will the club make any more signings?

The club are still looking to work on additional deals this window.

Jose Cifuentes is reportedly close to completing a move, with the midfielder arriving in Glasgow this week to complete his medical and complete all the deals, with Beale admitting that he was hugely excited to bring in the midfielder, stating "We are excited to have him here but let’s see when he’s here and settled into the team. He’s a player that can take us to another level.". The player could potentially be handed his debut in Rangers opening game of the season vs Kilmarnock should all the required documents and Visas be accepted in time.

The club could also have further outgoings this summer, with forward Fashion Sakala's move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Fahya reportedly back on after the move collapsed last week due to the striker's unwillingness to complete the move. The forward was left out of the squad for the Gers 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim, with the reported fee being £3m. The forward posted an image of himself waving to his social media, fueling speculation that the forward may be departing this summer. Midfielder Glen Kamara could also seal a move away from Ibrox this summer, with Leeds United reportedly in advanced talks with the 27-year-old regarding a potential £5m move