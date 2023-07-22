Highlights

Feyenoord forward Danilo's deal to Rangers is "still progressing", according to Dean Jones.

The Gers had a bid for the Brazilian forward rejected earlier on in the window, but have maintained an interest in the player since.

What is the latest news on Danilo to Rangers?

The Scottish side have had no real luck in their pursuit of the forward so far this window.

The club identified the former Ajax striker as a target early in the window, however, they saw their initial offer for the forward rejected by the Eredivisie champions as the Rotterdam side aims to keep a hold of the promising young forward.

That hasn't deterred Michael Beale's side however, with the club having already submitted a second bid in the region of £5m for the striker following the reports that the 24-year-old had spoken to current boss Arne Slot and made his intentions to leave this summer clear.

However, a report from Dutch outlet AD has stated that Feyenoord has rejected the offer, and that the club's general manager is insisting that they "won't even consider" the offers made by the Scottish side due to their desire to keep the talent at their club, with Dennis te Kloese stating: "Danilo is incredibly important to us. As a player, but also in the development of Igor Paixao, for example, who would never have been as far as he is now without the presence of Danilo. Moreover, he still has a three-year contract with us.”

It remains to be seen whether Rangers will return with an improved bid or if they will move on to other targets due to the Dutch side's valuation and unwillingness to negotiate any potential sale.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones revealed that the negotiations between the two clubs were progressing well and that there was optimism that a deal could be agreed soon due to the player's desire to head to Ibrox this summer: "I believe Danilo is back in pre-season training now. But that deal is still progressing as far as Rangers are concerned. Their problem is that Feyenoord are holding things up at their end. I believe that half the job is done here, from a Rangers point of view, because the player is up for the move. They just now need to get to the next stage of that, where the selling club are open to this happening. So, they'll keep plugging away at it.”

Do Rangers need to sign Danilo?

The Brazilian would be a great pickup for Beale's side, however they have strengthened well this window in his position.

The forward boasts a remarkable record in front of goal last season, managing 10 goals in just 14 starts for the Eredivisie champions, whilst also recording three assists. The forward made the majority of his appearances off the bench last season, managing just shy of 15 sets of 90 minutes last season resulting in the forward registering a really strong 0.88 goal contribution per 90, making it clear to see why the Scottish side are so determined in their pursuit of the striker. The forward was also the subject of praise from current Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax, with the Dutch manager saying the forward was the "best finisher" at Ajax.

Rangers have bought striker's already this summer however, adding Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese and Sam Lammers from Atalanta for a combined fee of €8.5m(£7.4m), so the club could potentially use any money that they are willing to commit to the Danilo deal into funding other positions such as central midfield, where they are reportedly closing in on a deal for Ecuadorian Jose Cifuentes.