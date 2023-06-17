Glasgow Rangers have already made four new signings, with Jack Butland, Sam Lammers, Dujon Sterling, and Kieran Dowell all arriving at the Ibrox side.

Michael Beale will know that getting a head start on their Old Firm rivals, who are still currently searching for someone to replace Ange Postecoglou, could be the difference between winning their first Premiership crown since 2020/21 or finishing in second for the third year on the spin.

But in order to make more signings in the transfer window, Beale will surely have to move a few players on to generate funds. Scott Wright and Jon McLaughlin already look as though their futures lie away from Ibrox, while striker Antonio Colak could also make way.

The Croatian only moved to the Light Blues last summer and enjoyed a decent enough debut season, scoring 18 goals, yet his appearances were limited under the 42-year-old, starting just five matches during the second half of the season, and according to The Scottish Sun, the club are open to bids for the striker.

If he did depart, Beale could replace him with Kenyan striker Michael Olunga, who has been scoring for fun recently.

Could Michael Olunga join Rangers?

With Dutch attacker Lammers only recently joining, the Gers should still sign another striker or two this summer as they target silverware - and Olunga could be an excellent signing having been linked with a move to Ibrox.

The 29-year-old is a machine in front of goal, scoring a total of 159 club goals while also adding in 21 across 48 appearances for Kenya, even scoring twice at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019, indicating that he can perform at the highest level.

Beale wouldn’t need to spend any money on the player as he is soon to be available for free, while he is reportedly only wanting a weekly salary of around £7.5k per week, and he could therefore become an ideal option for the club without having to splash the cash.

His stay in Qatar for Al-Duhail has been the most productive of his career, scoring a remarkable 83 goals in 83 appearances, while he particularly impressed in the AFC Champions League in 2022, netting six goals from eight matches and finishing as the third-best performer in the squad as per Sofascore. He also ranked second for goals and shots on target per game, further highlighting his clinical nature in front of goal.

Following his two-goal salvo against Tanzania in 2019, he was dubbed a “match-winner” by Squawka, while former boss Sabri Lamouchi said he was “special”, and if Beale wants some more goals in his side, signing Olunga would be a cheap yet reliable option.