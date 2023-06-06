Although it was a poor season for Glasgow Rangers, there were a couple of players who performed well. Todd Cantwell shone after his January arrival, registering ten goal contributions across just 16 Premiership matches, while Nicolas Raskin also enjoyed a solid few months, controlling things from the centre of the pitch by averaging 58.4 touches per game alongside holding an 88% pass success rate.

However, it was American attacking midfielder Malik Tillman who perhaps delivered the greatest performances last season, impressing during a loan spell from Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old played 28 league matches for the Ibrox side, registering 14 goal contributions – ten goals and four assists – while creating 12 big chances and averaging 1.6 key passes per game, ranking him fifth, third and sixth in the Gers squad, respectively to underline how effective he was in the final third.

The Light Blues had a chance to sign him for £5m from Bayern, however it doesn’t appear as a deal will happen, and Michael Beale will need to find a solid replacement ahead of next season.

Could Parfait Guiagon – included in the Guardian’s ‘Next Gen List’ back in 2018 – be the ideal player to arrive at Ibrox and continue from where Tillman left off?

Could Rangers sign Parfait Guiagon?

According to Israeli outfit One (via Daily Record), the Gers watched the £3m-rated gem's progress during the most recent campaign as he turned out for Maccabi Tel Aviv, yet they could face stiff competition for his signature, with several Greek sides keen and this could tempt Beale into making a move sooner rather than later.

The 22-year-old recorded four goals and two assists across 37 matches in all competitions this term, hardly earth-shattering numbers and some way shy of Tillman’s figures, however, journalist Maher Mezahi claimed that the Ivorian is the ‘creative outlet’ for Tel Aviv, which suggests he could have capabilities to create chances similar to the former Gers loanee should he move to Scotland.

Indeed, Mezahi even stated that the young sensation ‘should be moving to a more prestigious league sooner rather than later’ such is his talent and the Premiership could be an ideal platform for him to take his game to the next level.

Guiagon was even lauded as “one of the most talented youngsters in Israel's premier league” by R.D Football Scout and if given time by Beale, the Gers could soon be forgetting about Tillman.

The 5 foot 7 gem may take time to bed in, especially with the physical demands of Scottish football, yet after a few months, the American managed to get to grips with it and Guiagon should be able to adapt just as easily.