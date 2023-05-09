Football FanCast brings you the latest Rangers transfer rumours as Michael Beale looks to sign an Arsenal defender ahead of next season, while a move for a Championship midfielder appears to be nearing completion.

Rangers keen on signing Auston Trusty

Daily Mail: Beale is reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal defender Auston Trusty in order to bolster his defence heading into next season.

Any potential move could cost the Ibrox side around £2m, though this is within their budget and even though he joined the Gunners just last year, he may be on the move again.

Trusty has enjoyed a wonderful spell at Birmingham City this season, being voted their player of the year just last week and his form has led to an international call-up to the USA national squad, suggesting he is a player worth investing in.

Rangers reach ’verbal agreement’ with Kieran Dowell

Football Insider: Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell is edging closer to joining Rangers after Norwich City confirmed that he is leaving the club.

The former Everton starlet has ‘verbally agreed’ a three-year deal with the Glasgow giants and will link up with the club once the season finishes and his current contract at Norwich expires.

Beale has discussed a move for Jack Butland

Daily Mail: Rangers have discussed a move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland as his contract is due to expire at the end of the current season, although the south London side are believed to hold an option in regard to extending this.

The Englishman is currently on loan at Manchester United, although he has yet to make an appearance, but it is believed that signing him could prove to be too expensive for Rangers’ budget according to the Mail, with the 30-year-old earning £35k per week and could perhaps want more if moving north of the border this summer.