A "superb" Rangers player has provided a concerning update regarding his future at Ibrox ahead of a big decision to make in the summer.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers will be focusing on some important transfer business during the summer window, with a number of players out of contract and Philippe Clement getting his first real chance to shape the squad to his image.

Fabio Silva joined on loan back in January, arriving from Wolves until the end of the season, and a permanent switch could come to fruition. The Premier League club are believed to be willing to sell him for a cut price, at which point Clement could pounce.

Meanwhile, former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has claimed that the Gers could have the edge over the Hoops for the signing of Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, saying: "He’ll score goals in Scotland. I think it’ll be an interesting one if he goes to Ibrox – it’s a real step in the right direction and something Celtic will have to be aware of."

There is also a good chance that some Rangers players will leave at the end of the season, with the likes of John Lundstram, Borna Barisic and Kemar Roofe all out of contract at that point. Now, a new update has emerged over the future of another Gers player.

Rangers could lose "superb" gem

Speaking to Voetbal International [via Sport Witness], Sam Lammers admitted that his Rangers future is up in the air, revealing he has "no idea" what's going to happen.

"What will happen next? I have no idea, there have been no discussions about that yet. It is clear that I have the ambition to reach as high as possible. I have had good moments abroad, but also bad moments. The most important thing is that I become a better player every year and that it is now reflected in statistics, it is important to me and also for the image to the outside world."

Lammers does feel like an expendable figure this summer, considering he was loaned out to Utrecht in January, but losing him could still be considered a blow, given the quality that he possesses.

There was a reason why Rangers were willing to pay around £3m for his services last summer, and Heerenveen manager Kees van Wonderen has lauded him in the past: "What you get from him as a player is first and foremost a superb work ethic. He’s a left-footed striker and is good technically.

"He’s a player who has an eye on the tactical aspects of the game, he appreciates how the game is played, where the spaces are and how to deal with circumstances on the pitch. He knows how to play an opponent and is a very clever guy. I can see him being a big success in Scotland. Rangers have signed a quality player who can make a big impact."

Rangers' top goalscorers this season Total James Tavernier 18 Cyriel Dessers 15 Abdallah Sima 14 Danilo 6 Todd Cantwell 6

If Clements decides that getting Lammers off the club's wage bill and bringing in another striker is the best decision, he has done enough to earn the supporters' trust, but five goals and three assists in the league since joining Utrecht does highlight his quality.