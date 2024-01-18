Rangers' focus throughout the January transfer window has been attacking reinforcements as they look to close the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Even after Philippe Clement welcomed Fabio Silva on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland has remained in the Gers' sights. And now, an update has been provided on their pursuit of the forward.

Rangers transfer news - Lawrence Shankland

Shankland has attracted plenty of interest this month, with reports suggesting that Everton, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Celtic and of course, Rangers are all eyeing moves to sign the Hearts captain. Even as Rangers' attention reportedly turned the way of Michy Batshuayi, links with Shankland remained at the forefront, leading to the latest update from Sky Sports reporter Mark Benstead.

According to Benstead on Wednesday, relayed by Ibrox News, a deal for Rangers to sign Shankland would not be insurmountable and could be done straightforwardly, but the Gers may clear some players off their wage bill first.

"Rangers still want to bring in a forward player and there is interest in Lawrence Shankland of Hearts.

"I’m told that the figures involved if that was to happen would not be insurmountable – it could be done straightforwardly. But they will perhaps have to move some bodies off the wage bill first and will need a common consensus that he is the right player to go for.

"There’s a lot of interest within Rangers, but also some doubting voices who think they should go for someone else. They also need to be mindful of the fact that Hearts will need to bring in a replacement, so they can’t drag their heels in too much.”

With that said, the Scottish Premiership star is still one to keep an eye on, as Rangers make what could prove to be a vital transfer decision in the coming weeks.

"Strong" Shankland can put an end to Rangers' striker woes

Since Clement arrived, there's no doubting the fact that Rangers have been a much-improved side, but they arguably still lack a standout star to lead the line. Summer arrival Sam Lammers failed to make his mark and now finds himself out on loan at FC Utrecht. Meanwhile, Kemar Roofe's stats prove how much he's struggled, with just two goals to his name. Cyriel Dessers' nine goals in all competitions have been impressive, yet when compared, it is Shankland who stands out.

Shankland's goals tally currently sits at 18 in all competitions, which is more than Roofe and Dessers have managed combined. It's no surprise that those goals have come with plenty of praise too, including from St Johnstone boss Craig Levein.

“I really like Shankland, you know. You look at him and say he’s not particularly quick, and at international level that’s quite an important part to be athletic.

“But he’s a goalscorer isn’t he. You put that ball in the penalty box, he uses his body so well and he’s strong. You put it in there, you've always got a chance of scoring a goal.”