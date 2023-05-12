Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale is looking to bring Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling to Ibrox this summer.

What’s the Rangers latest transfer news involving Sterling?

The Gers appear to be targeting a number of English-based players ahead of Beale’s first full season in charge. The likes of Karlan Grant, Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland, Auston Trusty and Leighton Clarkson have all been linked with moves north.

Another player based in the south, Sterling, appears to be on the club’s radar after spending the season on loan with Stoke City. According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are hoping to bring Sterling to Ibrox ahead of Stoke City over the coming months.

The full-back is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and the Championship side are hoping to make his loan move permanent. However, Beale is poised to make a Rangers move, looking to hijack the deal as he already knows the player from his time as Chelsea youth coach.

Who is Sterling?

Sterling is 23 years of age and is primarily a right-back who can also turn out as a left-back if needed, so could provide cover and competition to first-choice right-back James Tavernier next season.

The Englishman, hailed as a “powerful” player by Stoke manager Alex Neil this season, has made 28 appearances in all competitions for The Potters.

He has turned out just twice for Chelsea at senior level but does have plenty of senior experience after loan spells with Coventry City, Blackpool and Wigan. In total, Sterling has made 96 first-team appearances in the EFL, and with Beale clearly a fan, a free transfer could prove to be a shrewd move.

Sponsored by Nike, Sterling would offer versatility in both full-back areas while he has also featured further forward in right and left midfield roles at points in 2022/23. It could well be one to keep an eye on over the coming months, but Rangers may need to act fast if Beale is to get his man ahead of Stoke.