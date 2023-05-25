Glasgow Rangers are reportedly interested in bringing Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Parfait Guiagon to Ibrox.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news?

Michael Beale has made a start on his transfer business ahead of his first season in charge in regards to both incoming and outgoings.

The club recently confirmed that Scott Arfield, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos will all leave the club when their contracts expire.

Meanwhile, the Gers also officially confirmed a move for attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell, who has agreed a three-year deal and will join on a free transfer from Norwich City.

However, it looks as if Dowell may not be the only attacking midfielder through the door this summer, with links emerging over a move for Guiagon.

According to Israeli outlet One, Rangers have been keeping a close eye on Guiagon throughout the current season. He is now wanted by those at Ibrox, with Maccabi Tel Aviv open to offers ahead of a possible transfer.

Who is Parfait Guiagon?

Guiagon is 22 years of age and has been on the books with Maccabi Tel Aviv since 2020. Primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play on the left wing, Guiagon has been out on loan with Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam and Maccabi Netanya in previous seasons.

The attacker has made 100 senior appearances at club level, 40 of which have come with Maccabi Tel Aviv, where he has completed 110 successful dribbles throughout the season from 189 attempts.

Guiagon appears to be at the top of his game with a €1.2m career-high Transfermarkt valuation and was hailed as a “talented” player by Maccabi’s Head of Football Department Barak Itzhaki after he signed a three-year deal last year.

“Parfait is a young talented player who joined the Club thanks to the good work of the scouting department.”

It looks as if a move to Rangers for the Ivorian will be one to keep an eye on over the coming months, and by the looks of it, it could be an extremely busy summer for Beale and co in the market, with up to 10 new players through the door.