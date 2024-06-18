Whilst bringing new players in will be vital if Rangers are to improve next season, it now appears that one of their most promising talents is set to depart Ibrox this summer.

Rangers plotting busy transfer window

After missing out on the Scottish Premiership to Celtic, it is clear that new signings will be important if Rangers are to get the better of their city rivals next season.

One name linked with a move to Ibrox is FAR Rabat and Morocco U23 international Hamza Igamane. Rangers have reportedly agreed to sign the striker in a deal worth £1.7m with the transfer expected to be finalised before the player travels to the Olympics in Paris.

Rangers are also one of many clubs pushing to sign Hearts talisman Lawrence Shankland. The Glasgow-born centre-forward racked up a staggering 31 goals and eight assists in all competitions last season, making him a target for top sides in both Scotland and England.

This summer is also likely to see a slew of outgoings at Ibrox. The most notable of these potential departures could well be Connor Goldson and James Tavernier. It has been reported that former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is eager to bring the duo to Al-Ettifaq this summer which would be a major blow for the Glasgow outfit.

Whilst losing Goldson and Tavernier would be far from ideal for the Ibrox faithful, it now appears that another Rangers star is being watched for a reunion with a former boss.

Van Bronckhorst wants Yilmaz reunion

As reported by Sport Witness, the Turkish media are stating that Besiktas have held talks to sign Rangers' defender Ridvan Yilmaz. This news follows reports that FC Nantes are keen on signing Besiktas' current left back Arthur Masuaku, meaing that they will be in need of reinforcements in this area.

The Turkish club are eager to use the funds raised by the sale of Masuaku to sign Yilmaz. with current Besiktas boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst personally sanctioning the deal. The Dutchman was the one who initially brought the 23-year-old to Ibrox from Galatasaray back in July 2022.

Following the £3.5million deal, Yilmaz has battled a number of injury issues during his time in a Rangers shirt. Despite this, the 23-year-old managed to overcome some of his issues making 32 appearances for the Glasgow outfit over the course of last season.

Speaking on his improvements over the last twelve months, former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson sang the praises of Yilmaz telling the press back in March: “The little man has made a huge impression ever since the winter break and has nailed down the left back berth for himself.

“He’s been a slow burner. And that can happen with any young player adjusting to life in a new country. But he’s a proper Rangers player now and I’m sure the manager will want him back fit as quickly as possible."

Following his recent uptick in form, many Rangers fans may be reluctant to let Yilmaz leave. Despite this, a reunion with the manager who first brought him to Scotland may be too good for the 23-year-old to turn down.