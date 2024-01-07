An English Premier League attacker is keen on securing a move to Rangers, according to an update from journalist Sacha Tavolieri, with the player in question "proposed to the club".

Rangers transfer news

The Gers may have lost last weekend's Old Firm derby, but they still find themselves at the heart of the Scottish Premiership title race, sitting eight points behind their arch-rivals, but with two games in hand. Philippe Clement continues to do a good job since replacing Michael Beale, even if things haven't necessarily gone perfectly so far, and the future looks bright for the Ibrox side, who also remain in the Europa League.

For things to keep heading in the right direction, however, Rangers may need to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window, and plenty of players have been linked with moves to the club.

Everton duo Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate have both emerged as potential options to further shore up the defence, while young Liverpool left-back Owen Beck is another player who has been linked with a switch to the Gers. The 21-year-old recently returned to Anfield after a loan spell at Dundee during the first half of the season.

While Rangers are showing an interest in bringing certain players to the club, it looks as though one individual openly wants a move to Ibrox, following a fresh update that has emerged.

Emmanuel Dennis wants Rangers move

Taking to X on Friday, reporter Tavolieri claimed that Emmanuel Dennis likes the idea of joining Rangers, with the attacker currently on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir from Nottingham Forest.

"Emmanuel Dennis has been proposed to the club but there hasn’t been an official approach as of now. I can confirm the player’s interest for Rangers, though."

Dennis could be exactly what Rangers are after in the attacking third between now and the end of the season, providing them with the extra firepower that could be so crucial in the title race. The 26-year-old is someone with proven top-flight experience, scoring 12 goals and registering eight assists in 52 appearances in the English Premier League, with former Leicester City and Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has hailed him in the past, saying:

"[Dennis] is a very talented player. He’s fast, has good skill, always runs straight to the goal - I love these kinds of players."

Only Abdallah Sima and James Tavernier are in double figures for goals for the Gers in the Scottish Premiership this season, but Dennis is someone who could ease that goalscoring issue and make key contributions as the big matches arrive during the business end of the campaign, giving Clement a much-needed extra attacking option.

Dennis' aforementioned experience in British football means he shouldn't struggle with the pace of the Scottish game, and at 26, he is somebody who could be a force at the club for a number of years should he arrive on a permanent basis at some point this month, though a move seems some way off for the moment.