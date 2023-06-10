Glasgow Rangers are targeting a move for Lawrence Shankland this summer following the departure of talisman Alfredo Morelos, according to TEAMtalk.

Who is Lawrence Shankland?

It comes as no surprise to see a club of Rangers' stature interested in Shankland after the season he's just had.

The Scotland forward netted 28 goals in all competitions, including 21in 32 Scottish Premiership appearances, as Hearts stuttered at times.

Having endured spells at a number of clubs throughout his career - nine in total so far - some may have questioned whether Shankland would ever get his big move.

At 27, however, the 6 foot 1 forward has burst into life again to more than justify the summer interest.

Why are Rangers interested in Lawrence Shankland?

Having already welcomed three new signings, it's clear that Rangers are far from waiting around this summer after a frustrating season saw them lose out on the Scottish Premiership to Old Firm rivals Celtic for the second time running.

With Jack Butland, Dujon Stirling, and Kieran Dowell already through the door, Gers boss Michael Beale has reportedly turned his attention towards the Hearts talisman. And this comes as little shock.

After six impressive years at Ibrox, Morelos saw his contract come to an end this summer, leaving a gaping hole in the goal-scoring department, in the process.

The Colombian marksman found the back of the net 11 times last season in a campaign to forget, by his standards.

Morelos' most successful season in Scotland came during the 2017/18 campaign, in which he netted a staggering 31 goals in the Scottish Premiership.

All good things must come to an end, however, and it looks as though Rangers' attention has turned straight to Shankland.

Hearts 'technical director' Steven Naismith would certainly be sad to see the forward go, should he decide to leave. He was full of praise for Shankland last season, saying via Football Scotland after his side's 6-1 win over Ross County, in which Shankland scored a hat-trick:

“He has progressed as a player over the years. He is a much more well-rounded player, as you saw (against County). He has the intelligence to drop in or go in behind if he needs and he has the one (effort) which hits the bar – you ain’t teaching that."

Rangers are reportedly yet to make an offer for the forward, but with plenty of the summer transfer window left to go, that offer may be on its way.