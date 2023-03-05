Glasgow Rangers bounced back from their cup final defeat last week by beating Kilmarnock 3-1 at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Head coach Michael Beale made changes to his side and Antonio Colak was one of the players who benefitted from that as the striker led the line ahead of Alfredo Morelos.

The former POAK forward assisted Fashion Sakala's goal and recorded a Sofascore rating of 7.2 as he justified his selection in the side with an excellent performance.

Since arriving in Glasgow last summer, the 29-year-old has plundered 11 goals in 16 Premiership starts and scored 15 goals in 33 matches for the club in total.

His superb form for the Light Blues comes after a difficult spell in Greece where he only managed four strikes and two assists in 39 outings for PAOK, although he did score 22 times in 41 games for Malmo on loan during that period.

Could Rangers repeat their Antonio Colak masterclass?

Colak's impressive goal return for Rangers shows that sporting director Ross Wilson played a masterclass in signing him last summer.

However, the former Southampton chief could now repeat that trick by dipping into the Greek market once again to sign Fotis Ioannidis from Panathinaikos.

Rangers have reportedly sent scouts to watch the centre-forward in action and could find their next Colak by snapping him up in the summer transfer window.

Ioannidis, who only turned 23 in January, has produced three goals and two assists in ten Super League starts this season, after managing to hit the back of the net four times in 15 starts in the division last term, with that return marking a goal contribution every other start.

The youngster, who has been capped four times by Greece, also scored eight goals in 49 matches for APO Levadiakos before his move to Panathinaikos - to go along with his 13 in 87 for his current club - and this shows that the forward has plenty of experience despite being early on in his career.

Journalist Josh Bunting previously stated that he was "impressed" with the marksman, who has "lovely balance", and the 6 foot 1 ace's solid statistics suggest that praise is warranted.

Ioannidis is yet to have a breakthrough campaign in terms of beating the goalkeeper on a consistent basis but the young talent has built up a bank of experience and showcased his potential as a goalscorer in limited starts. As such, the striker could be an excellent long-term signing for the Gers.